Like other museums, art galleries and other public attractions, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center has been mostly dormant, quiet and still in the summer heat.
Yeah, not so much.
The Dowell-based location recently announced it will hold a summer-long celebration of magic and fairy fun with its Enchanted Summer, along with a new and improved and completely interactive Fairy & Gnome Home Festival.
“We’re thrilled that we’re open again and having people back,” said Joann Foltz, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s marketing director. “It’s been challenging keeping up with the regulations and figuring it all out and trying to make it work for everybody, but we’re doing good and we have some good things happening. We’re making sure that there is a lot to do and we want people to come back.”
Annmarie’s Enchanted Summer retains all of its usual elements from the popular festival, but has been re-imagined for outdoor social distancing.
There is a downloadable map to find all 50 of the fairy houses, which are hidden throughout the forests on the grounds.
“We could not have our fairy and gnome festival on its regular date,” Foltz said, “so we created some touch-less experiences and brought all of the favorite elements as much as we could.”
There are also crafts such as wand-making and fairy house building.
And seekers can find QR codes along the trail to virtually meet all of the fairyland characters and friends, including Xana the Fairy, the Chesapeake Mermaid, the Bubble Fairy, Juniper Spring, Queen Oblivia and Mr. DiVine.
There are plenty of extra hidden items to find such as the Dragon’s Nest, three gnome villages, Tree Pops as well as the educational Nature Notes.
Scan even more QR codes to enjoy music from harpist Kristen Rebecca and the Cosmic Flute Choir.
There’s also a Wild Rumpus Relay and artists-to-be can take home an ArtLAB-To-Go craft. The Fairy Lolly play space is also open, though at limited capacity.
“We’re excited because we put our whimsical spin on everything as we normally do, and give people a really fun time when they get here,” Foltz said. “People have been really happy, they’re thrilled with what’s happening here and we’re just thrilled to have everybody back.”
Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs and blankets. Face masks are suggested and social distancing will be in effect.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the Murray Arts building and gift shop are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the grounds is $5.
For more information, call go to www.annmariegarden.org.