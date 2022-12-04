Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick
Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have consistently delivered chart-topping radio hits for the past 15 years. Since 2013 they have become regular guests on the historic Grand Ole Opry.
Their previous album, For The Record, was Top 5 on the Billboard charts and remained there for a record 13 months, producing multiple top 10 singles.
The band is also host of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, which was recently named IBMA’s Event of the Year.
Mullins is also an award-winning radio broadcaster who can be heard daily via Real Roots Radio and is also host of the syndicated radio program Front Porch Fellowship.
The rest of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series will include:
• Feb. 12 — Lonesome River Band
• March 12 — Volume Five
• April 16 — High Fidelity
Concerts will begin at 2 p.m. and be held at Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, which is located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Tickets for each show will be available at the door for $20 and ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Doors open at noon.
Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be 50/50 raffles and door prizes.