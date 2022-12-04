bluegrass 1

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers will perform Dec. 11 in Prince Frederick as part of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series.

 PHOTO BY STACIE HUCKABA

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick

Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have consistently delivered chart-topping radio hits for the past 15 years. Since 2013 they have become regular guests on the historic Grand Ole Opry.