The St. Mary’s County Arts Council recently presented $1,000 awards to high school graduates Ryan Rankin, Jocelynn Finnecy, Pierre Petitjean, Breanna Lemerise and Heidi Davis.
Rankin, who will major in music performance at Towson University, won in the Performing Arts Category. A clarinetist for nine years in the St. Mary’s County Public School System, he was All-County for five seasons. He has also performed with the Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra & Choir for six years.
Finnecy, who also won in the Performing Arts Category, has been accepted to Frostburg State University. A cellist for 11 years, she has performed at Disney World and in New York City and hopes to be a music teacher.
Also a Performing Arts Category winner, Petitjean has been accepted to St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He plays the viola, violin, cello, baritone horn and trombone, and has been a member of the SMYOC, the Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland in Concert and the American Youth Philharmonic groups.
In the Theater Arts Category, Lemerise has been accepted into Rider University’s musical theater program. Her aspirations are to reach Broadway as a professional musician and theatrical performer and she has given lessons in piano, violin and voice to children. She has also held roles in Chopticon High and Newtowne Players productions.
Davis, who will attend CSM, won her scholarship in the visual arts category. She primarily paints and draws using acrylics, watercolors, gouache, and pen and ink and her work has been exhibited in various school and community shows. Her favorite subject matter includes Japanese art styles, nature, and animal themes.
The Arts Council established the awards to recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence and a high level of interest in the performing, theater or visual Arts.
For more information, go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com.