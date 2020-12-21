Showing support for hospice
Asbury Solomons recently showed its appreciation of Calvert Hospice with a $30,000 donation to the organization. Above, Calvert Hospice Executive Director Jean Fleming accepts the check from Asbury Solomons Executive Director Kelly Friedman on Dec. 3. Frierdman said the two organizations “share a strong partnership” and that Asbury “also collaborate to identify or enhance services benefitting the aging population within Calvert County. We look forward to growing this partnership and Asbury’s mission to serve more.” Fleming said Calvert Hospice is “extremely grateful for this generous support from Asbury-Solomons and for our ongoing partnership in serving our community. We are eager to continue our work with the exceptional staff of Asbury-Solomons, providing expert and compassionate care to those who need us.”