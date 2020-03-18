A Chesapeake Beach man was recently named as a flight instructor while a Dunkirk college student was assigned to a warship upon graduation.
Lt. Shane Brady of Chesapeake Beach, who is a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot assigned as an instructor to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-106), was recently selected to become Team Lead for the U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team and Navy Midshipman Michael Metler from Dunkirk recently participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer community.
“It is a huge honor and privilege to lead the team this year for the 2020 air show season,” Brady said in a news release. “The men and women of the Rhino Demo Team are our squadron’s finest members, and this year will be outstanding to display the pride and professionalism we have in the Strike Fighter Aviation community.”
The Rhino Demo Team will begin its 11-stop season April 18 at Thunder Over Louisville in Louisville, Ky. The fourth stop of the schedule will be June 13-14 at the Ocean City Air Show in Ocean City.
The air show season will conclude with the JBSA Air Show Nov.14-15, which will be held in San Antonio, Texas.
The Rhino Demo Team is a single ship air show demonstration that displays the rich heritage of Naval Aviation to audiences across the United States. The demonstration flight profile highlights the mobility, versatility, and power of the most lethal, carrier-based Strike Fighter aircraft in the world, the F/A-18F Super Hornet, nicknamed the “Rhino.”
The Rhino Demo Team includes four pilots, three weapon systems officers, and eight maintainers, of whom are part of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-106).
Brady, who graduated from Northern High School in 2007, graduated from Hood College in 2011 with a bachelor of arts in management. He earned his commission from the U.S. Navy’s Officer Candidate School in September 2011.
The VFA-106, also known as the Gladiators, is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va.
As the East Coast Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron, VFA-106 is comprised of over 200 officers and 1,340 sailors who are committed to training the next generation of Strike Fighter aircrew in the tactical employment of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
Metler was selected from among more than 270 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country to serve as surface warfare officers.
Each selecting midshipmen are ranked according to their grade point average, aptitude scores and physical fitness.
“NROTC has taught me how to be a better leader, be more confident and how to properly plan ahead,” Metler said in a news release.
According to their rankings, each midshipman provided a preference of ship or homeport to the junior officer detailer at the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tenn. If these preferences were available, they were assigned as requested.
“I am looking forward to continuing to grow as a leader, while working with some of the country’s finest men and women,” Metler said.
A 2016 Northern High School graduate, Metler was selected to serve aboard USS Ross. Metler is majoring in computer science while attending University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Upon graduation, Metler will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report as a surface warfare officer.
The USS Ross is a guided missile destroyer capable of completing diverse missions such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare and is currently moored in Rota, Spain.
“Once aboard my ship, I will bring honesty, determination and dedication,” Metler said.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy, the release stated.
The midshipmen’s ship selection is not only a major personal milestone but also an important day for the ships in the fleet.
Not only do the midshipmen choose where they are going to start their Navy career, but the ship they choose will also gain a motivated, eager, young officer to help lead and improve an already great team, according to Navy officials.
“NROTC prepares our future Surface Warfare Officers with a foundation in leadership and ethics as well as basic training in five warfighting competencies; Firefighting, Damage Control, Seamanship, Watchstanding and Small Arms Handling and Marksmanship, all essential skills on a ship,” said Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, the Commander of the Naval Service Training Command, which includes the NROTC Program. “I am enormously proud of our graduating midshipmen for completing this demanding program, and look forward to them joining the fleet.”
“The SWO ship selection means that I am starting my naval career and beginning a new chapter of my life,” Metler said.