DNR requesting fish, wildlife violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is asking for the public’s assistance on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward. Call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or use the free app.
Alzheimers offering free screenings
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering seniors a free virtual memory screening through Monday, May 31. Screenings take a few minutes and are a conducted by trained professionals through video conferences. For an appointment, call 866-232-8484 or go to www.alzfdn.org.
Health department accepting art submissions
The Calvert County Health Department is accepting art submissions through Tuesday, June 1, for its upcoming virtual exhibit titled Hope. Drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and digital art accepted. Email calvert.harmreduaction@martland.gov.
CCP&R offering Battle Creek survey
Calvert County Parks & Recreation is asking residents to fill out a survey for the recently reopened Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. Go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehpvfjnekmc7leg3/start.
AMG seeking visitor feedback
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for visitor feedback to help enhance its public appeal. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/AMG-visitor-survey.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season. There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
Calvert residents asked to report flooding
Calvert County is encouraging residents to use the MyCoast Maryland app to show how flood waters are impacting communities throughout the county. MyCoast is a portal managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to collect and analyze pictures and data related to flooding caused by precipitation or coastal events. Users can take photos and upload them through the app or by going to www.MyCoast.org/Md. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/554/Floodplain-Management.
Lyons to host Family Night on the Farm
Lyon Family Farm will host Friday Night on the Farm 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at 39010 Lyon Lane in Mechanicsville. Food trucks, tailgating and extended picking hours. Go to www..facebook.com/friendlyhallfarm/.
Calvert to hold shredding events
Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown; and Saturday, June 19, at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Children’s Aid offering scholarships
Children’s Aid, Inc. is accepting applications for its Memorial Scholarship Program through Saturday, May 15. The George and Mary Lou Brezina Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior for undergraduate study in the field of education, while the Paul Taylor Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship for a high school senior who is pursuing post-secondary career education, vocational or technical training which results in the applicant being awarded accredited vocational certification or an associates Degree. Go to www.TheChildrensAid.org.
Artist will be drawn to Deale
SoCo Arts Lab will host a free Drawn to Deale Plein Air event Saturday, May 15, at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing. Create, draw, paint or photograph. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-draw-to-deale-tickets.
Exit Realty hoping to stuff a truck
EXIT Landmark Realty will host a Stuff the Truck event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 4550 Crain Highway in White Plains. The community is asked to donate shelf stable items, canned goods and other food items. Donations will be given to LifeStyles of Maryland, which provides emergency assistance and provides referrals for health and human service needs. Call 301-934-2022.
MCAC to host exhibit reception
Mattawoman Creek Art center will hold a reception for its 27th annual open juried art show 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury in Smallwood State Park. Awards presentation will begin at 2 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, May 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and the park fee is waived for art center visitors. Call 301-743-5159 or go to www.mattawomanart.com.
DNR announces striped bass season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced new regulations for the Chesapeake Bay summer-fall season. The season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open Sunday, May 16, Thursday, July 15, and again from Sunday, Aug. 1, through through Friday, Dec. 10. Anglers can keep one striped bass per person per day with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate will not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption. During the closure period, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats.
JPPM holding plant sale
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is currently holding a plant sale through Thursday, May 20. Many varieties available. Go to www.jefpat.gov.
Chaney to speak on agriculture
Anna Chaney will discuss regenerative agriculture 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The free talk is part of the Speaker’s Series. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/education/speaker-series.
SMRFO to host fishing talk
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host FishTalk Magazine writer Eric Packard, who will virtually discuss “Summer Fishing Strategies for the Chesapeake Bay” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Go to www.smrfo.org/contact-us.
AA meeting scheduled
An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The meeting will use the book “A Woman’s Way Through 12 Steps” but it is not needed to attend. All women welcome.
Church to serve dinners
Christ Church Durham Parish is holding an Outback Steakhouse dinner drive 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 8700 Ironside Road in Nanjemoy. The cost is $22 for a complete chicken or steak dinner.
MVMM to host benefit
The Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum will host A Night For the Museum fundraiser 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Swan Point Yacht & Country Club, 11550 Swan Point Blvd. in Issue. Buffet dinner, raffles, auction and live music by Chuckie Pearson. Tickets are $50. and payment must be received by May 15. Call Larry Abell at 301-932-1900 or for debit and credit card payment, call Zuri Gregory at 301-259-0047 Ext. 15.
ACLT to hold canoe trips
Registration is now open for a series of canoe trips by the Merican Chestnut Land Trust. There will be 11 Saturday trips between Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Trips occur at various times of the day. Participants are asked to register for just one trip. Go to www.aclt.org.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free fishing Saturday, June 5. During free fishing day, a person may catch and possess fish in the tidal and nontidal waters of the state for recreational purposes without an license or stamp. There is also free fishing year-round at Friendship Landing Park, 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/free-fishing.
NAACP to host Juneteeth Day
The Calvert County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual free Juneteenth celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Music, children’s activities, displays, exhibits, raffle, dance, food, oral histories and a talent show. Call Michael Kent at 240-719-6966.
Scholarship applications being accepted
Applications are now being accepted for the new David Dwight Barnes Memorial Scholarship Foundation through Wednesday, June 30. The scholarship was established to honor the memory of David D. Barnes who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in October 2019 at the age of 45. The one -time scholarship is for students with financial needs who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Go to https://ddbmemorialscholarship.com.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is offering a Wellness Challenge through Thursday, Oct. 7. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.