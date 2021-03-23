Charles library to host Connect 2 Success
Charles County Public Libraries will host Connect 2 Success featuring several seminars Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1. Connect 2 Success is a weeklong program initiative to connect young adults aged 16-24 with jobs related workforce resources, programs, as well as networking opportunities. These are special programs designed to help young adults build their skill sets so they can be prepared to enter into the competitive job market. Go to www.ccplonline.org/march-to-jobs/.
Calvert Hospice joins national program
Calvert Hospice has enrolled in Quality Connections, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Quality Connections is a new program designed to enhance the knowledge base, skills, and competency of hospice and palliative care providers through new tools and opportunities for engagement and interaction with other providers. By participating in Quality Connections, Calvert Hospice will enhance its quality improvement program and be up to date on the newest and best practices in serious illness and end-of-life care, which will help the facility provide the best care possible. Call 410-535-0892.
Calvert speed bumps installed
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, recently announced that speed bumps will be installed at the following customer convenience centers: Ball Road Convenience Center, 1045 Ball Road in St. Leonard, Barstow Convenience Center, 350 Stafford Road in Barstow; Huntingtown Convenience Center, 3666 Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown; Mt. Hope Convenience Center, 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland; and Plum Point Convenience Center, 2801 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown; Installations are expected to be completed by April 30. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1753/Locations-Hours-Fees.
AMG seeking visitor feedback
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for visitor feedback to help enhance its public appeal. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AMG-visitor-survey.
Calvert parks return to summer hours
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation recently announced that Dunkirk District Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park will be open 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. through mid-November. Smoking, vaping and use of tobacco products is prohibited as is the use of gas grills, pull-behind grills, smokers and deep fryers. The use of charcoal grills is allowed. For more park hours, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Parks or www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
St. Mary’s food bank seeking photos
Feed St. Mary’s is looking for photos of individuals or organizations providing food to the community. Email Charlie Wharton at marketing.feedstmarys@gmail.com.
Local heritage sites named as grant recipients
The Maryland Center for History and Culture recently announced the renaming of its popular Pathways Grant Program to the Thomas V. ‘Mike’ Miller, Jr. History Fund and also named 11 award winners to receive grants of up to $20,000. Accokeek Foundation (Long-term Marketing Planning and Site Improvements to Advance a Welcoming Space) and Historic Sotterley, Inc. (Marketing Support for Sotterley’s Expansion and Future) were selected for awarded projects for fiscal year 2021. Go to www.mdhistory.org/about/miller-history-fund.
Tell your Charles County tales
Charles County Interactors, sponsored by the Rotary Club of La Plata, are hoping to create a collection of personal stories from long-time residents of Southern Maryland, especially those from Charles County. Interact is eager to preserve the history of the area with stories about living in rural Maryland. Photographs are also being requested. Interviews will be conducted through March and the project is expected to be completed by May. Email Georgia Bonney at msgeorgia@neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org.
HSMC to open for the spring
Historic St. Mary’s City will open its outdoors and indoors to the public for the 2021 season on Friday, March 26. The outdoor living history museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for students and free for ages 5 and younger. Discounted admission is available through the Museums For All program. For more information, contact 240-895-4990 or go to www.HSMCdigsHistory.org, or for more information on the Museums For All program, go to www.Museums4All.org.
IAM to host golf tournament
The IAM International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament will be held 9 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Breton Bay Golf & Country Club in Leonardtown. Deadline to register is Friday, March 26. Proceeds will go toward projects to benefit U.S. military veterans receiving care at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The cost is $150 per person or $600 per foursome and includes include cart, continental breakfast, lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings. For more information, contact Terri Kenealy at 301-967-4555 or tkenealy@iamaw.org, or to register, go to https://www.goiam.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/GolfForm_Revised_02_26_21.pdf.
SSCC accepting district supervisor nominations
The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation Committee is accepting nominations for a district supervisor through Tuesday, March 30. The appointment will fill the expired term of Donald Ocker and run through March 30, 2026. Supervisors must be residents of the district and district boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources. Nomination forms are available at the the St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District Office, 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite B in Leonardtown or at www.mda.maryland.gov. Nominations should be sent to State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Md. 21401.
MAEF announces scholarship
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 Dr. Ronald J. Seibel Scholarship through Thursday, April 1. The scholarship provides up to $1,000 in tuition funding to qualified college students and are open to students pursuing a two-year or four-year degree enrolled in majors leading to careers in agriculture or agriculture education at a qualifying institution. Award announcements will be made by April 30, 2021. Go to http://maefonline.com/home/student-center/scholarships/.
CRSPA sponsoring fundraiser
The Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Inc. is sponsoring a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels through Thursday, April 1. Monetary donations may be dropped off at any Community Bank of the Chesapeake. Go to lynncox1.wixsite.com or the Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Inc. Facebook page.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season. There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. A discount of $100 will be offered for registrations before April 1. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
NAMI to host webinar
NAMI Maryland will host a free webinar titled “Fighting Monsters: Cumulative PTSD in First Responders” noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 5. Through the course of their careers, first responders accumulate experiences that cause long term stress and trauma. This trauma can lead to depression, self-destructive thoughts, and cause first responders to lash out at their friends and families. Registration required. Go to
DNR accepting Marina grant applications
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications from marinas for grants up to $2,500 for operations and maintenance of marine sewage pumpout stations through April 15. Pumpout stations give boaters a proper method of disposing of their sewage and thus prevent it from entering Maryland’s waters. The department supports their installation and operation as part of the overall strategy of reducing nutrients in the Chesapeake Bay. Email celeste.anderson@maryland.gov.
SMECO offering scholarships
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year through Tuesday, April 6. Four high school seniors will be awarded $2,500 each. Students are eligible to apply if they live with parents or guardians who are SMECO members. Seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, university, or trade school. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0. For more information or to apply, go to smeco.coop/scholarships.
UMES accepting Experience applications
College students interested in learning how their academic major can lead to a career in agriculture or food science can apply at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Research and Extension Experience for Undergraduates through Saturday, April 10. The 10-week summer learning opportunity will be held June 1 through Aug. 8 and include meetings, workshops, visitations to farming facilities and are involved in development activities and complete a research project Full-time sophomores and juniors who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and are pursuing a degree in the target majors, with a minimum GPA of 2.9 are eligible. Participants receive a $3,000 stipend along with room and board. Email vvolkis@umes.edu or go to www.umes.edu/sciences/.
CHF to host annual golf tourney
The CalvertHealth Foundation host its 32nd Annual Benefit Golf Classic Monday, May 3, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Proceeds will support the CalvertHealth’s Women’s Health Program, which will bring coordinated and comprehensive care that is conveniently accessible to all patients. Sponsorships are available. Call 410-414-4570 or go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
“On Watch” brick campaign continues
The annual “On Watch” Brick Campaign will run through Monday, May 3. Honor a World War II veteran with a memorial paver brick on the Veterans Patio at the memorial statue in Solomons, which commemorates those who served the United States during World War II. The cost is $100 per brick and proceeds are used for the maintenance and care of the statue and grounds. Call Theresa Windsor at 410-535-1600, Ext. 2565, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/OnWatch.