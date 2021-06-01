Playground to be replaced
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that a new playground will be built at Dunkirk District Park. The new playground will feature the theme “Chesapeake Bay: Above and Below Water.” The existing playground is to be demolished beginning June 28. Reconstruction will take approximately five to six weeks, weather permitting. The park is located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2803/Ongoing-Park-Projects.
Calvert announces pool hours
Cove Point Park and King’s Landing pools are now open. Cove Point pool will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while King’s Landing will be open noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After June 11, Cove Point will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Kings Landing pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Go to www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Owls on the prowl
Learn about the wild animals that make the North Beach’s Wetlands Overlook Park their home 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Saturday, June 26, at 4030 11th Street. Hosts will be town Naturalist Lisa Garrett and guest naturalist Mike Callahan. Limited to 25 participants and registration required. Email lgarrett@northbeachmd.org.
Church to host yard sale
The Pisgah-Chicamuxen United Methodist Men will hold its annual yard sale 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pisgah United Methodist Church, 7020 Poorhouse Road in La Plata. Donations accepted. Call Bob Hickman at 301-743-9565 or KC Elliott at 301-934-2786.
Pop’s to host annual car show
Pop’s will host its Fifth Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 12568 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Newburg Fire Department. Tickets are $5, free for ages 5 and younger. Contact Jason Williams at 240-298-0748 or williamsandsons2@aol.com.
DNR offering free fishing days
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free fishing Saturday, June 5, and Saturday, June 12. During free fishing day, a person may catch and possess fish in the tidal and nontidal waters of the state for recreational purposes without an license or stamp. There is also free fishing year-round at Friendship Landing Park, 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/free-fishing.
MFRSMF to honor fallen personnel
Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation will honor 10 heroes who died in the line of duty while serving the residents of Maryland 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in Annapolis. Among those being honored is Charles County’s Bryan P. Hamilton of Naval District Washington Fire Department who died Jan. 1, 2021. There will also be a row of honor with emergency vehicles. The service will be broadcast live on Facebook. Go to www.mdfirerescuehero.org/.
Calvert to host shredding event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for local businesses 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 7, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow. Businesses must present proof of Calvert County occupancy and are limited to the equivalent of five banker boxes of paper. Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RecyclingEvents.
Auxiliary to hold craft show
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Spring Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. There will also be a bake sale and 50-50 raffle. Email Craftshow@hvfd7.com.
DNR announces striped bass season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced new regulations for the Chesapeake Bay summer-fall season. The season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open through Thursday, July 15, and again from Sunday, Aug. 1, through through Friday, Dec. 10. Anglers can keep one striped bass per person per day with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate will not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption. During the closure period, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats.
NAACP to host Juneteeth Day
The Calvert County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual free Juneteenth celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Music, children’s activities, displays, exhibits, raffle, dance, food, oral histories and a talent show. Call Michael Kent at 240-719-6966.