Hospice progresses through connections
Calvert Hospice recently announced that it is 1 of 7 hospices nationally which has completed two rings in the Quality Connections program with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
“This is a direct reflection of the work of the entire team, and it is a recognition of the expert care that our staff provide to our patients and families,” Calvert Hospice Interim Executive Director Sarah Simmons said in a news release.
Quality Connections is a new program designed to enhance the knowledge base, skills, and competency of hospice and palliative care providers through new tools and opportunities for engagement and interaction with other providers.
DNR requesting fish, wildlife violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is asking for the public’s assistance on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward. Call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or use the free app.
Alzheimers offering free screenings
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering seniors a free virtual memory screening through Monday, May 31. Screenings take a few minutes and are a conducted by trained professionals through video conferences. For an appointment, call 866-232-8484 or go to www.alzfdn.org.
Health department accepting art submissions
The Calvert County Health Department is accepting art submissions through Tuesday, June 1, for its upcoming virtual exhibit titled Hope. Drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and digital art accepted. Email calvert.harmreduaction@martland.gov.
CCP&R offering Battle Creek survey
Calvert County Parks & Recreation is asking residents to fill out a survey for the recently reopened Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center. Go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehpvfjnekmc7leg3/start.
AMG seeking visitor feedback
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for visitor feedback to help enhance its public appeal. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/AMG-visitor-survey.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season. There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
Calvert residents asked to report flooding
Calvert County is encouraging residents to use the MyCoast Maryland app to show how flood waters are impacting communities throughout the county. MyCoast is a portal managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to collect and analyze pictures and data related to flooding caused by precipitation or coastal events. Users can take photos and upload them through the app or by going to www.MyCoast.org/Md. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/554/Floodplain-Management.
DNR announces striped bass season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced new regulations for the Chesapeake Bay summer-fall season. The season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open through Thursday, July 15, and again from Sunday, Aug. 1, through through Friday, Dec. 10. Anglers can keep one striped bass per person per day with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate will not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption. During the closure period, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats.
Take-out dinners offered
Elks Lodge No. 968 and Temple Lodge No. 651 will be offering take-out dinners 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22. Complete dinners include fish or chicken, There will also be sandwiches and desserts. For advance orders call Belinda at 240-698-9155 or Betty at 301-292-0178
AA meeting scheduled
An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The meeting will use the book “A Woman’s Way Through 12 Steps” but it is not needed to attend. All women welcome.
Church to serve steak dinners
Christ Church Durham Parish is holding an Outback Steakhouse dinner drive 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 8700 Ironside Road in Nanjemoy. The cost is $22 for a complete chicken or steak dinner.
MVMM to host benefit
The Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum will host A Night For the Museum fundraiser 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Swan Point Yacht & Country Club, 11550 Swan Point Blvd. in Issue. Buffet dinner, raffles, auction and live music by Chuckie Pearson. Tickets are $50. and payment must be received by May 15. Call Larry Abell at 301-932-1900 or for debit and credit card payment, call Zuri Gregory at 301-259-0047 Ext. 15.
ACLT to hold canoe trips
Registration is now open for a series of canoe trips by the Merican Chestnut Land Trust. There will be 11 Saturday trips between Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Trips occur at various times of the day. Participants are asked to register for just one trip. Go to www.aclt.org.
Plant sale, flea market scheduled
The Chesapeake Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale and flea market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Friendship Antique Shop, 3 W. Friendship Road in Friendship. Proceeds will go toward the club’s scholarship fund, therapy programs for senior citizens, and planting and caring for several gardens. The club meets the third Tuesday of the month and new members are welcome. Call Jackie Smith at 301-855-6865 or go to www.chesapeakegardenclub.org.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free fishing Saturday, June 5. During free fishing day, a person may catch and possess fish in the tidal and nontidal waters of the state for recreational purposes without an license or stamp. There is also free fishing year-round at Friendship Landing Park, 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/free-fishing.
NAACP to host Juneteeth Day
The Calvert County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual free Juneteenth celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Music, children’s activities, displays, exhibits, raffle, dance, food, oral histories and a talent show. Call Michael Kent at 240-719-6966.
Composting workshops planned
A pair of composting workshops are scheduled for 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Learn hands-on backyard composting techniques and how to both prevent and solve common issues. Charles County residents qualify to take home a free Geobin. Registration required by June 21. To register for the 9:30 workshop, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-compost-bin-workshop-930-am-workshop-tickets-150569496, or for the 0:30 workshop go to www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-compost-bin-workshop-1030-am-workshop-tickets-150631317325?aff=erelpanelorg.
Rain barrel workshops planned
A pair of rain barrel workshops are scheduled for 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Learn the practical uses of rain barrels and how they reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase pre-assembled rain barrels and learn the technique for later installation at home to become eligible for a tax deduction. Registration required by June 21. To register for the 9:30 workshop, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-rain-barrel-workshop-930am-workshop-june-26-2021-tickets-139957611985, or for the 10:30 workshop, go to
www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-rain-barrel-workshop-1030am-workshop-june-26-2021-tickets-139960027209.
Scholarship applications being accepted
Applications are now being accepted for the new David Dwight Barnes Memorial Scholarship Foundation through Wednesday, June 30. The scholarship was established to honor the memory of David D. Barnes who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in October 2019 at the age of 45. The one -time scholarship is for students with financial needs who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Go to https://ddbmemorialscholarship.com.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is offering a Wellness Challenge through Thursday, Oct. 7. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.