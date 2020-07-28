Teens, grab a bite of a book
Calvert Library will host a virtual Book Bites Teen 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites Teen” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Meet up with an owl
Calvert Library will host a virtual meet and greet with owls 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Learn about the raptors adaptations, diets and habitats and about the raptors role in the local ecosystem while seeing their new habitat at the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center. The pre-recorded event will air on Crowdcast and replay for 48 hours at www.crowdcast.io/e/summer-fun-NCEEC-owls. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Scribes by the Chesapeake
Calvert Library will host its virtual Writers by the Bay 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Writers and would-be writers welcome or critique and camaraderie. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Quiz a STEM scientist
Calvert Library will host a virtual STEM Summer Scientist question-and-answer period 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. Imagine a story as a biological scientist answers your questions and curiosities. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.
Pondering Pints & Private Eyes
Calvert Library will host a virtual book discussion on “The Perfect Wife” by J.P. Delaney 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. Pints and Private Eyes is a book group for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction which meets the first Thursday of the month. Registration required for online access. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://calvertlibrary.info/.