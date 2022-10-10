Calvert County’s Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City.
The 38-year-old was on the charter boat RoShamBo with Capt. Willie Zimmerman and crew and was preparing to return to shore when the boat’s Shimano Tyrnos 50 two-speed reel, baited with eel and a blue-white skirt, was tugging.
Before long the fish “jumped out of the water and looked like a Volkswagen,” Jacobs said in a news release.
Already exhausted from an eight-hour fishing trip, Jacobs spent the next 5.5 hours fighting to pull the huge fish aboard.
“Giving up wasn’t an option,” he said. “When [we] saw it we all knew it was a state record.”
The swordfish was officially certified by Hunter Dorchenzo at Ocean City Fishing Center and a Maryland DNR biologist confirmed the catch.
The swordfish is more than 90 pounds larger than the previous record, set in 2021 by Jake Bertonazzi of New Jersey.
The department maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches.
The department recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified.