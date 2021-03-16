Calvert County Public Schools recently recognized eight musicians for their acceptance into the National Association for Music Education 2021 All Eastern Honors Ensembles.
Members were selected from 1,150 applicants from Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The students participated in a virtual experience March 4-6 that included keynote speakers, masterclasses and rehearsals and will perform 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, as part of the NAfME Eastern Division Virtual In-Service Conference.
Mixed choir
Emily Brosofsky (Alto II, Huntingtown High School senior), Sarah Dudley (Soprano I, Huntingtown High School junior), Anna Kleist (Soprano I, Huntingtown High School senior), Kristen Prince (Alto I, Calvert High School junior), Christian Micah Taylor II (Bass, Calvert High School junior)
Treble choir
Caroline Annan (Soprano I, Calvert High School junior), Julie Camden (Soprano II, Huntingtown High School senior), Hayley Jones (Soprano I, Huntingtown High School senior).