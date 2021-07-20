The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship committee recently awarded the largest scholarship total in its history — providing $115,625 to 29 award recipients. Twenty-four of the applicants will receive Allied Health scholarships in the amount of $3,750 each while three will receive $1,875 due to mid-year graduation dates. Two E. Anne Spitzer applicants will receive $10,000 each for their studies in pursuit of a medical degree.
In lieu of an annual scholarship reception, each recipient received a #FutureHealthcareHero-themed swag bag.
“At a time when our nation is experiencing critical shortages of individuals entering health care, we are honored to have provided this assistance to students who made the decision to join this noble profession,” Vice President of Brand Strategy and Philanthropy Theresa Johnson said in a news release.
The 2021 scholarship recipients are:
Madison Attick (Salisbury University), Marissa Beil (Marymount University), Katie Berkley (University of Lynchburg), Rachel Black (University of Maryland), Haley Brady (Salisbury University), Julia Carbo (College of Southern Maryland), Kaitlyn Culbert (Stevenson University), Amanda Curran (Stevenson University), Adam Davis (Pennsylvania College of Optometry), Logan Davis (University of Lynchburg), Pamela Farrall (Salisbury University), Ashley Farrell, (York College), Emily Farrell (York College), Peyton Fort (Cornell University), Hannah Gates (Stevenson University), Alyssa Gibson (Salisbury University), Kathleen Hyde (University of South Alabama), Caroline Keegan (High Point University), Kristi Kelly (College of Southern Maryland), Candice Mackall (College of Southern Maryland), Zoey Masters (Stevenson University), Kathleen McClellan (University of Maryland), Sabrina McGuigan (York College), Erin Parks, (Walden University), Mark Rachic, (York College), Rebecca Reimer, (Wake Forest University), Dataya Resenois (Howard University), Jack Sturge (Clarion University) and Megan Zegel (Salisbury University).
Since the scholarship program began in 1991, it has awarded more than 510 scholarships totaling $755,000 in student assistance.
For more information about the CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship committee, call 410-414-4570.