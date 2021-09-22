CalvertHealth Foundation will begin a month-long campaign to raise awareness about local resources at the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care beginning Oct. 2, the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“While the plan was to have the annual 5K in person, the recent rise in COVID-19 infections forced us to make a very difficult decision to move the 2021 Breast Cancer 5K to a virtual format,” said CalvertHealth Foundation Board Trustee and Event Chair Barry Friedman from Primary Mortgage, a sponsor for this year’s event said in a news release. “Although it will be virtual, it will be engaging and we are grateful to everyone for their support.”
Runners/walkers can complete the 5K course any time during the entire month of October either on their own or at Jefferson Patterson Park.
“While we all wish that we could gather in person, this transition to a virtual event will allow more people to participate safely while still getting outside and supporting a great cause,” Friedman said in the release.
The event kick-off 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 on FaceBook Live when Foundation Board members Friedman, Denise Bowman, Lisa Garner and former member Mickie Frazer will run their race.
The course will be available the whole month of October to allow for participants to walk/run at their preferred time.
Additionally, CalvertHealth will showcase runners’ efforts and celebrate survivors and participants for this great cause all month long on their social media pages while sharing participant photos/videos, cheer team videos, warm-up videos and more.
The course will include tribute signs recognizing the family and friends we are celebrating and remembering, a selfie station and an opportunity for all race participants to sign a commemorative board recognizing completion of the course. There will also be prizes and giveaways for participants who share their photos and experiences on social media at #CalvertHealth5K.
All proceeds will go to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care which provides comprehensive breast care under the medical direction of Dr. Theodore Tsangaris.
Race packet pickup will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at 106 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.
Additional pickup dates will be available through the month of October.