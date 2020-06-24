CCNPP raises funds to help community

Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant employees answered the call recently when the United Way of Calvert County requested help for local nonprofits supporting those impacted by the pandemic with a donation of more than $52,000. The CCNPP launched a fundraising campaign that challenged employees to see which department could donate the most money to local nonprofit organizations. The campaign ran between ran between April 20 and May 15. Exelon Generation matched the employees’ contributions, and the station was able to donate a total of $105,000. An additional $10,000 was donated by the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant to local food charities as part of the station’s annual charitable contributions to the local community.
“This is our community; we live and work here and want our families and communities to thrive,” Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Site Vice President Tom Haaf said in a news release. “I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been directly affected or doesn’t know someone who hasn’t been impacted during these unprecedented times. Whether it’s donating food, repairing homes for veterans or a dollar donation, we are here for the community.”
United Way of Calvert County has partnered with End Hunger, Farming 4 Hunger and other pantries, providing coordination of volunteers, managing shifts and deliveries, and soliciting cash and food donations for food kits for those in need. They continue to manage resource information to the community from local and state officials and remain a partner in solving ongoing needs as they arise.
“Our community is a better place because of the employees at Calvert Cliffs that are so generous with their time and donations to support our nonprofit community,” said Calvert County United Way CEO Kelly Chambers. “The need is great, and it is not going away, so we cannot thank them enough.”
Calvert Cliffs’ $10,000 donation to local food charities included End Hunger Calvert, which received $7,500 in support of supplying food and resources to 73 partner feeding organizations throughout southern Maryland, including food pantries and mobile distribution sites. Funds also supported Farming for Hunger, which received $2,500 to assist with supporting an advanced growing season and increased food production allowing more families to be fed, sooner than originally planned.