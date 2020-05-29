Community Bank of Chesapeake makes Casual for Cause donation

Community Bank of the Chesapeake recently showed its support for its annual Casual for a Cause program after it pledged $20,000 to the community.
The supported benefitted several organizations, including the Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth, Calvert Hospice, End Hunger of Calvert County, SPCA of Calvert County, Teachers Association of Calvert County, Project Echo, Bay Community Support Services, Christmas in April, Farming for Hunger and Patuxent Habitat for Humanity.
“We cannot show our appreciation enough for these organizations and the tireless work they do to support our communities. I am grateful to be a part of this community that feeds the hungry, shelters those in need, educates our youth and so much more,” said Jimmy Burke, president of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “We look forward to our Casual for a Cause giving every year, but especially in these challenging times. It has been amazing watching community members step up in a time of need and we’re proud to be a part of that.”
In past years, Community Bank of the Chesapeake employees have made a donation in exchange for the opportunity to dress business casual for the spring and summer months.
Funds raised during Casual for a Cause are donated to various community organizations each year.
This year, the bank chose to make this donation on behalf of their employees, as a thank you for their hard work and commitment.
Casual for a Cause funds will go to various organizations and provide food, shelter, care, community support, resources and more.
“We thank each and every organization working daily to make a difference,” Burke said. “Thank you for the commitment, dedication, support and hope.”
Headquartered in Waldorf, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank with 12 banking centers and four commercial lending centers.