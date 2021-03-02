Test your trout ID skills
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently adopted a new catch and release regulation for brook trout in all put-and-take trout management waters, as well as all waters east of Interstate 81.
In order for this regulation to be effective, proper identification of trout species is necessary and an identification survey will help the DNR determine what information is needed to better assist anglers.
To access the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXolH3imZDyYGK8E9jcFyXnoa1zxvl9FIUo11EUrG_zOdXnQ/viewscore?viewscore=AE0zAgDqxXUFDEIVVwQ0FK6r4uicfU6DnPW99E7dnp9dqe-3HJk3ZHbdvj8ItJ0TiFQbyb4
Tell your Charles County tales
Charles County Interactors, sponsored by the Rotary Club of La Plata, are hoping to create a collection of personal stories from long-time residents of Southern Maryland, especially those from Charles County.
Interact is eager to preserve the history of the area with stories about living in rural Maryland. Photographs are also being requested.
Interviews will be conducted through March and the project is expected to be completed by May.
For more information, email Georgia Bonney at msgeorgia@neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org.
AMG accepting Fairies applications
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is accepting entries for the 12th annual outdoor exhibit through Monday, March 15.
Fairy and gnome homes, dragon lairs, magical creatures, fairy gardens, elf abodes, goblin grottos and more are welcome. All creations will be placed in the woods, lawn areas and trails of the sculpture garden to create a magical experience for guests of all ages. This is a non-juried, open show. The show is open to all ages.
There are two categories; Fairies in the Garden and Children’s Fairy Garden.
Emergency food, shelter funds available
Calvert County has been awarded $16,278 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to supplement food and shelter programs in the county.
Agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary, have a voluntary board.
Applications will be accepted until 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Fort more information or an application, contact Christine Michelsen at 410-535-2000 or uwadmin@unitedwaycalvert.org, and mail applications to United Way House, 530 Main St., PO Box 560, Prince Frederick. Md. 20678.
Calvert to host shredding event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
For Shredding events are held monthly throughout the year. Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
SSCC accepting supervisor nominations
The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation Committee is accepting nominations for a district supervisor through Tuesday, March 30.
The appointment will fill the expired term of Donald Ocker and run through March 30, 2026.
A supervisor must be a resident of the district. District boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
Nomination forms are available at the the St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District Office, 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite B in Leonardtown or at www.mda.maryland.gov
Nominations should be sent to State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Maryland 21401.
MAEF announces scholarship
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 Dr. Ronald J. Seibel Scholarship through Thursday, April 1.
The scholarship provides up to $1,000 in tuition funding to qualified college students and are open to students pursuing a two-year or four-year degree enrolled in majors leading to careers in agriculture or agriculture education at a qualifying institution.
Award announcements will be made by April 30, 2021.
For more information, go to http://maefonline.com/home/student-center/scholarships/.
CRSPA sponsoring fundraiser
The Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Inc. is sponsoring a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels through Thursday, April 1.
Monetary donations may be dropped off at any Community Bank of the Chesapeake.
Go to lynncox1.wixsite.com or the Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Inc. Facebook page.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season.
There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. A discount of $100 will be offered for registrations before April 1. Scholarships are available.
“We are excited to get back on the water,” said Brendan Sailing Executive Director Charlie Arms.
For more information, go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
SMECO offering scholarships
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year through Tuesday, April 6.
Four high school seniors will be awarded $2,500 each. Students are eligible to apply if they live with parents or guardians who are SMECO members. Seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, university, or trade school.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.
For more information or to apply, go to smeco.coop/scholarships.