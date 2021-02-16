Tell your Charles County tales
Charles County Interactors, sponsored by the Rotary Club of La Plata, are hoping to create a collection of personal stories from long-time residents of Southern Maryland, especially those from Charles County.
Interact is eager to preserve the history of the area with stories about living in rural Maryland. Photographs are also being requested.
Interviews will be conducted during February and March and the project is expected to be completed by May.
For more information, email Georgia Bonney at msgeorgia@neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org.
Seedlings available to homeowners
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free tree seedlings to landowners in several counties who have a creek, drainage ditch, stream, or other waterway on or near their property through the Backyard Buffers program.
Each “buffer in a bag” contains approximately 25 native bare-root tree and shrub seedlings with species appropriate to their region and Maryland Forest Service staff will provide information on tree maintenance and planting techniques, in addition to suggestions of other suitable native species at the time of pickup.
Quantities are on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/programs/Backyard-Buffer-Program-Contacts.aspx.
Calvert to host paper shredding events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
For Shredding events are held monthly throughout the year. Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
CSM to host ‘Adapting to Change’ conference
The 11thAnnual Nonprofit Institute Conference will be held virtually 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the College of Southern Maryland.
The free event will focus on strategic planning, communications, development/fundraising, management and leadership.
The keynote speaker will be CSM Executive Director of Equity and Inclusive Diversity Sybol Anderson, who is a social and political philosopher specializing in liberal theory, recognition theory, and the philosophy of race.
Anderson has served as the inaugural chief diversity officer at Loyola University New Orleans, as senior program manager and as senior consultant for the GE-NMF Primary Care Leadership Program of National Medical Fellowships, Inc.
Registration is required by Monday, Feb. 22.
Transportation forum scheduled
The Sierra Club will host virtual Transportation in Southern MD Community Forum will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Panelists will discuss transportation issues from the perspective of economics, environmental impact, and equity and answer questions.
Go to https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001ko29AAA&fbclid=IwAR1af2hyo8voxT0g_HOAKgDiJ86p3MKwj-lgtj1y59sUj2oJ9JEuA7iL254.
MAEF announces Kids in the Garden grants
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its Kids in the Garden Grants through Sunday, Feb. 28.
The program is open to schools and community organizations serving students in grades PreK to 12 interested in providing hands-on agricultural experiences during virtual or in-person instruction. The maximum grant award will be $500.
Award announcements will be made by March 15.
CARES applications available for fishing industry
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for economic relief funds for the commercial seafood industry through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act through Sunday, Feb. 28. |
The funds are for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and available to eligible members of the seafood industry on the Maryland OneStop website.
An appeals process is also available online for individuals whose applications were rejected.
Go to https://onestop.md.gov/.
AMG hosting Brisk Walk Challenge
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is hosting the February 40: Brisk Walk Challenge through Sunday, Feb. 28.
Register and pick up a lanyard and complete 40 laps during the month and be entered to win prizes.
The cost is $30 per person and proceeds benefit the Growing the Garden native plantings fund at Annmarie.
Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
AMG accepting Fairies in the Garden applications
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is accepting entries for the 12th annual outdoor exhibit through Monday, March 15.
Fairy and gnome homes, dragon lairs, magical creatures, fairy gardens, elf abodes, goblin grottos and more are welcome. All creations will be placed in the woods, lawn areas and trails of the sculpture garden to create a magical experience for guests of all ages. This is a non-juried, open show. The show is open to all ages.
There are two categories; Fairies in the Garden and Children’s Fairy Garden.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season.
There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. A discount of $100 will be offered for registrations before April 1. Scholarships are available.
“We are excited to get back on the water,” said Brendan Sailing Executive Director Charlie Arms.
For more information, go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
SMECO offering scholarships
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year through Tuesday, April 6.
Four high school seniors will be awarded $2,500 each. Students are eligible to apply if they live with parents or guardians who are SMECO members. Seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, university, or trade school.
To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.
For more information or to apply, go to smeco.coop/scholarships.