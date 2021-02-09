Sotterley to host farmer’s market
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host an Airport Farmer’s Market in partnership with the St. Mary's County Regional Airport 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport, 44200 Airport Road in California. The markets will feature handcrafted chocolates, locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods and breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, spices, Kettle Corn, local wine and beer. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Go to www.sotterley.org or Sotterley’s Facebook page.
Calvert to host paper shred events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
SMRFO to host striped bass discussion
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host David Secor of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, who will give a presentation titled “The Future of Striped Bass in Maryland Waters” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Go to https://smrfo.com/contact/.
CSM to host ‘Adapting to Change’ conference
The 11th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference will be held virtually 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the College of Southern Maryland.
The free event will focus on strategic planning, communications, development/fundraising, management and leadership.
The keynote speaker will be CSM Executive Director of Equity and Inclusive Diversity Sybol Anderson, who is a social and political philosopher specializing in liberal theory, recognition theory, and the philosophy of race.
Anderson has served as the inaugural chief diversity officer at Loyola University New Orleans, as senior program manager and as senior consultant for the GE-NMF Primary Care Leadership Program of National Medical Fellowships, Inc.
Registration required by Monday, Feb. 22.
MAEF announces Kids in the Garden grants
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its Kids in the Garden Grants through Sunday, Feb. 28.
The program is open to schools and community organizations serving students in grades PreK to 12 interested in providing hands-on agricultural experiences during virtual or in-person instruction. The maximum grant award will be $500.
Award announcements will be made by March 15.
CARES applications available for fishing industry
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for economic relief funds for the commercial seafood industry through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act through Sunday, Feb. 28. |
The funds are for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and available to eligible members of the seafood industry on the Maryland OneStop website.
An appeals process is also available online for individuals whose applications were rejected.
Go to https://onestop.md.gov/.
AMG hosting Brisk Walk Challenge
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is hosting the February 40: Brisk Walk Challenge through Sunday, Feb. 28.
register and pick up a lanyard and complete 40 laps during the month and be entered to win prizes.
The cost is $30 per person and proceeds benefit the Growing the Garden native plantings fund at Annmarie.
Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
AMG accepting Fairies in the Garden applications
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is accepting entries for the 12th annual outdoor exhibit through Monday, March 15.
Fairy and gnome homes, dragon lairs, magical creatures, fairy gardens, elf abodes, goblin grottos and more are welcome. All creations will be placed in the woods, lawn areas and trails of the sculpture garden to create a magical experience for guests of all ages. This is a non-juried, open show. The show is open to all ages.
There are two categories; Fairies in the Garden and Children’s Fairy Garden.