Concerned Black Women announce scholarship winners

The Concerned Black Women of Calvert County recently announced the recipients of scholarships from the Calvert Local Scholarships Application program.
This year, the CLSA awarded 91 scholarships totaling $97,740.
CBW volunteers, who serve as the administrators for the Calvert County local scholarship application, offer Calvert County Public School students the ease of submitting one application to qualify for over 80 scholarships.
“We are proud to continue helping high school seniors and college students from Calvert County,” CBW President Pamela Cousins said in a press release, “and are extremely pleased to be able to facilitate their educational goals.”
The non-profit organization, which is an all-women volunteer advocacy group, was created in 2004 and uses pro-active, programmatic action in support of closing the education gap of achievement. Involvement by all the community can make a difference in providing support to young people during their growing years and that includes providing them with a supportive environment and positive experiences to obtain an excellent education.
The CBW also helps to solve the educational gap and involves the community.
The CLSA was created in 2005 to award scholarships for Calvert County students seeking higher education.
In 2018, CBW took charge of the program and expanded the service to encompass an online portal for applications and has increased the number of local providers who offer a scholarship.
It awards more than $95,000 in annual scholarships to local students seeking higher education.
The scholarships and services provided by the CLSA would not be possible without the community, which provides scholarships by contributing individuals, businesses and charitable organizations are helping to expand the level of awards and positively affect students.
This year’s scholarship winners were the following:
Calvert High School — Lauren Brennan (2), Natalie Flanders, Ashanti Ford (2), Jeanelle Ford, Jeanette Ford, Camryn Free (2), Kaylee Luckett (2), Andrew Mason, Emma Nash (2), Zane Norris, Micah Pratt, Lacie Russell, Sophia Santoyo (2), Julyssa Simms (2), Dorian Tonic (4), Megan Williams (2)
Huntingtown — Meghan Blake, Darrien Coates (5), Eliza Coffield, Trent Connolly, Connor Currie, Sarah Fox, Shannon Ganley (2), Cierra Hutchins, Emma Nahas (2),
Michael Pellock, Jaiden Ruffin, Tiffany Taylor, Isaac Vance, Shannon Wiggins, Eliza Williams
Northern High School — Sophia Carter, Elizabeth Cullens, Annabel Dorsett (2), Justin Evans (3), Bryce Howard (4), Jacob Hunting, Tia Jackson, Diamond Lewis (2), Julia Murphy, Lauren Murphy (5), Abigail Nguyen, Emma Orange, Jabril Robinson, Charity Smith, Tiffany Taylor
Patuxent High School —Kevin Cheng, Avery Iberg, Camille Izdepski, Bryan Jones, Rachel Leblanc (2), Kylie Lopez (2), Kayla Mac, Brianna Nelson (3), Jaskaran Singh, Makenzi Zachary,
Towson University — Alexis Hill
University of Maryland — Michaela Hawkins