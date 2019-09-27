The Maryland Judiciary is asking students to to help promote peace during the 14th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest.
The contest is open to Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade to help celebrate National Conflict Resolution Day on Oct. 17.
Students can create bookmarks with the theme of resolving or preventing conflict. Topics include peer mediation, talking things out, apologizing, respecting differences, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, building peace, inclusion, and alternatives to violence.
“We want to encourage students to resolve conflicts peacefully,” said Mary Ellen Barbera, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals in a press release. “Creating art provides an opportunity to think imaginatively about peacemaking and offers an exciting way to share ideas. We hope that, by participating in this contest, students will engage in meaningful peer-to-peer discussions and will learn more about settling disputes without violence.”
The contest, which began in 2005, was entered by more than 1,200 students last yea. Thirteen bookmarks chosen as winners and 14 were named honorable mentions.
Submissions will be judged on artistry, creativity, and message. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in three age groups and cash awards will be presented. A selection of winning bookmark entries will be printed as bookmarks and distributed throughout the state to promote conflict resolution. Winners and their families will be also invited to a ceremony and reception with Chief Judge Barbera in Annapolis on Dec. 5.
The contest is sponsored by the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office.
Entries are due Thursday, Oct. 17.
For more information, go to mdcourts.gov/bookmarkcontest.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL