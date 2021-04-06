Now through June 2022, every infant, toddler and Pre-K student in Maryland and their parents, child care providers, caregivers and educators will have free, online access to more than 50 engaging and educational videos that use music, dance, drama, and play to promote essential domains of early childhood development that are key to school readiness.
In an effort to strengthen the partnership between parents and teachers, the videos – which were created by Young Audiences of Maryland Wolf Trap Early Learning Teaching Artists — have been compiled in an easy-to-use online portal. They bring evidence-based, creative moments of learning for adults and children directly to homes, recently reopened child care centers, and classrooms.
“A recent evaluation of our work showed that our in-person arts integrated approaches led to increased school readiness,” Young Audiences President and CEO Stacie Sanders said in a news release. “The creation of this portal and this partnership with MSDE and Ready At Five — which makes it free to all Maryland families — allows us to impact more children than we ever could through in-person programs. This broader reach is a dream come true in a challenging period, getting us much closer to our vision of every child.”
Each video features teaching artists leading interactive strategies and activities that support emergent literacy, fine and gross motor skills, and healthy social and emotional development.
Children up to age 6 can now sing, dance, count, tell stories and play along with the artists while building crucial developmental skills. At the same time, these best-practice-based videos will guide adults in using techniques in their everyday routines with the child that spur development through creativity.
Thanks to a new partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education and Ready At Five, this portal will be available and free to all Marylanders through June, 2022. An $81,250 grant from the Maryland State Department of Education is helping to defray the costs of open access and pay the artists who contributed to the portal.
The videos are easily accessed through Young Audiences Early Learning Portal. After simply registering for a username and password, adults can search the library of videos by artist, art form, developmental skills, and grade level.
Young Audiences will host eight virtual professional development workshops over the next year for parents, educators and caregivers across the state, offering guidance on making the most of the Portal. Details on those workshops are forthcoming.
“The Maryland State Department of Education is proud to help make available to all Marylanders such an impactful early learning resource that links to what we know children should learn as they progress,” said Steven Hicks, the assistant state superintendent of Early Childhood Development at the Maryland State Department of Education. “This collection of arts-based, early learning video experiences allows early childhood programs to access rich, culturally relevant, and important experiences that they would otherwise not be able to through this period.”
“Ready at Five’s work to help Maryland’s youngest children build comprehensive school readiness skills is supported by impactful partnerships such as this,” Ready At Five Executive Director Keri Hyde said.
For more information and to register, go to www.yamd.org/programs/early-learning/portal-registration/.