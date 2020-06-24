FBLA clubs victorious at state competition

At an unusual conference held at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Future Business Leaders of America clubs successfully competed at a state competition.
The conference began on the same day that the state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic was announced, so the conference started in-person and ended through a virtual, online event.
Teams and individuals from Plum Point Middle, Huntingtown High, Northern High, and Patuxent High schools triumphed in the difficult circumstances.
"The skills students learn in FBLA will make them more marketable in whatever field they choose to enter," Superintendant of Schools Daniel D. Curry said in a news release. "We are very proud of their success at the state level."
FBLA advisors Athena Lewis of Northern Middle School, Kathryn Weiskercher of Plum Point Middle School, Nancy Wilt-Tassa and Theresa Jackson of Northern High School, Teresa Grauer of Huntingtown High School and Donna Herron of Patuxent High School dedicated countless hours to preparing students for the competitions.
According to a news release, more than 1,500 students participated in the 64th Annual State Leadership Conference, which allowed them to celebrate their successes and demonstrate leadership skills.
The theme of this year's conference was "A World of Opportunity." Students from across Maryland had the opportunity to participate in educational competitions, receive recognition for accomplishments, hear motivational speakers, network with college and business professionals, and develop leadership skills.
This year's Future Business Leaders of America state competition winners were:
Business Etiquette: First place - Makaela Shomo (Plum Point Middle School).
Business Math & Financial Literacy: First place - Gavin Goldring (Plum Point Middle School); second place - Hunter King (Plum Point Middle School); third place - Tristen Millsaps (Plum Point Middle School).
Critical Thinking: First place - Rhys Venable & Rylan Venable (Plum Point Middle School).
Digital Citizenship: First place - Isha Vaidya (Plum Point Middle School).
Elevator Speech: First place - Catherine Polo (Plum Point Middle School).
Multimedia & Website Development: First place - Emmanuel Roberts (Plum Point Middle School).
Accounting I: Fourth place - Abigail Spence (Northern High School); eighth place - Ben Anderton (Northern High School).
Accounting II: Third place - Robert Martin (Northern High School); sixth place - Nicole Marquis (Northern High School).
Agribusiness: 10th place - Jabril Robinson (Northern High School).
American Enterprise Project: Second place - Izzy Summers, Brooke Poirier and Grace Henderson (Northern High School).
Broadcast Journalism: Eighth place - Jayda Hawkins and Kaiya Pankey (Northern High School).
Business Calculations: Second place - Connor Fortenbery (Northern High School).
Business Communication: First place - Tamea Cobb (Huntingtown High School); fourth place - Brooke Poirier (Northern High School); sixth place - Jayden McDonald (Huntingtown High School).
Community Service Project: First place - Northern High School Computer Problem Solving: Third place - Katherine Mower (Huntingtown High School).
E-Business: Fourth place - Brandon Price and Alyss Rollins (Huntingtown High School).
Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit: Northern High School
Insurance & Risk Management: Third place - Leanne Rupp (Northern High School).
Introduction to Business Communication – Fifth place – Melissa Donaldson (Northern High School); 10th place – Claire Summa (Northern High School).
Introduction to Business Presentation: Second place – Destiny Lewis (Northern High School).
Introduction to Business Procedures: Second place - Sofia Jones (Northern High School).
Introduction to FBLA: Eighth place – Shawna Horty (Patuxent High School).
Introduction to Financial Math: Seventh place – Amanda Brower (Northern High School); ninth place – William Bradshaw (Northern High School).
Introduction to Information Technology: Fifth place – Gavin Wilbur (Northern High School).
Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure: Second place - Samantha Burnett (Northern High School); third place – Annie Campbell (Northern High School); eighth place - Lanya Johnson (Patuxent High School).
Local Chapter Annual Business Report: Second place - Northern High School.
Organizational Leadership: Eighth place – Michael Joseph (Huntingtown High School); ninth place – Hailey Mattison (Northern High School).
Partnership with Business Project: First place - Northern High School.
Political Science: Eighth place – Logan Bossert (Huntingtown High School).
Public Service Announcement: Second place – Isabelle Summers (Northern High School).
Public Speaking: Fifth place – Destiny Lewis (Northern High School).
Sales Presentation: Fourth place – Grace Henderson (Northern High School).
Social Media Campaign: Fourth place – Mackenzie Nicolas (Northern High School).
Spreadsheet Applications: Fourth place – Kyle Nielsen (Huntingtown High School).
Website Design: Fifth place - Alina Creek and Jahanah Jones (Northern High School).
Word Processing: Third place – Kimball Wilks (Huntingtown High School).
Chapter Scrapbook: First place – Northern High School; ninth place – Huntingtown High School.
FBLA-PBL Week: Fourth place - Northern High School