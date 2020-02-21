McCracken to give lecture on plant fossils

Sarah Augusta MacCracken will hold a free lecture titled “The Inconspicuous Lives of Ancient Insects: Fossil Evidence of Insect Herbivory on Plants” at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. MacCracken will also discuss her research on Late Cretaceous and early Paleocene plant-insect associations, including a newly discovered lyonetiid moth mite, the oldest evidence for plant-mite associations, insect herbivory during the rise and radiation of flowering plants, and a new project examining insect herbivory throughout the Cretaceous-Paleogene mass extinction. The lecture will take place following the museum’s Fossil Club’s meeting. For more information about the lecture or the Fossil Club, contact Stephen Godfrey at 410-326-2042 ext. 28 or Stephen.Godfrey@calvertcountymd.gov.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO