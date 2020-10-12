"Villain School"
New Direction Community Theater will stage “Villain School” 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18; 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at Sheridan Point Farm, 6400 Sheridan Point Road in Prince Frederick.
The show is for all ages.
Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors military and ages 17 and younger.
“A Night Between Heaven and Hell”
New Direction Community Theater will stage “A Night Between Heaven and Hell” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; Saturday, Oct. 17; Friday, Oct. 23; and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sheridan Point Farm, 6400 Sheridan Point Road in Prince Frederick.
This show is rated PG-13 for use of mild language.
Tickets are $15
Seating will be outdoors, under a tent with social distancing.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.ndctheater.org/previous-shows/2019-season/.