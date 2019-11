Poet Jericho Brown will read his works 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. The talk is part of the Connections Literary Series. A free roundtable discussion with the author will take place at 4 p.m. Tickets for the reading are $5, $3 in advance and for students. Call 301-934-7828, or go to www.csmd.edu/connections.