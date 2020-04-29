LEAP Forward awarded HELP Association grant

LEAP Forward, Inc.’s Destined4Success mentoring program was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from The HELP Association, Inc. in Owings.
Founded in 2014 at Calvert High School, D4S is a mentoring program for female African American high school students.
One of the goals of the program is to provide students with knowledge and inspiration that will resonate throughout their personal and professional lives. D4S also provides a safe place for members to share their thoughts and fears without judgement.
Many of the students in the program are the first in their families to attend college and may need positive reinforcement from role models and guidance to navigate their professional aspirations. D4S conducts workshops to share information about college preparation, goal setting, workforce experience, social-behavioral issues, appearance and self-esteem. It also provides a continuing effort to expose its members and other students to knowledge, programs, service and learning by inviting guests to speak and share with our students about their professional careers.
Field trips to colleges and cultural events are a part of the curriculum and D4S seniors are given additional attention geared towards college preparation such as admission and scholarship applications, essays and FAFSA instructions. Every year, D4S sponsors a yearly Black History and Art exhibit at Calvert High in Prince Frederick which the seniors volunteer at and are reminded about the importance of giving back to the community.
Destined4Success’ President Dataya Resenois is the Maryland Commission for Women 2020 Women of Tomorrow Honoree.
The Women of Tomorrow Awards Program recognizes young women who achieve academic excellence and demonstrate leadership and extraordinary community service.
“It is amazing to know that the HELP Association has given us a grant that will allow us to be able to do activities that will help prepare for our future and help every girl in our organization,” Resenois said in a news release.
D4S program mentors are Leap Forward Inc.’s Rhonda Thomas, retired Calvert High School hall of fame educator Juanita White, businesswoman Cynthia Thorne-Carter, Calvert High School registrar Sherri Barber and retired Prince George’s County government employee administrator Rochell Hawkins.
The HELP Association is a nonprofit organization that is 100% volunteer operated, and whose sole purpose is to serve the community. HELP supports local nonprofits who have programs in place to assist those in need such as: homeless shelters, food pantries, veterans’ programs, senior centers, Calvert County public schools, youth development, hospice, mental and physical health, animal rescue and more. For more information, go to www.thehelpassociation.org or www.leapforwardinc.org/news.