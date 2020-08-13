LEAP Forward recently gave a helping hand to area students who are headed to college after awarding 43 scholarships totaling $45,200 for academics, leadership and community service.
This year’s theme was “The Power of Education — Bright Futures Ahead.”
Scholarships included included citations from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and donations from individuals and local businesses.
This was the 22nd year the organization has awarded scholarships.
“We are so grateful that in spite of all the things our nation is going through right now, we are able to provide a ray of hope and encouragement for our youth,” LEAP Forward president Rhonda Thomas said in a news release.
This year, LEAP Forward — which is named in honor of Wallace Lorenzo Leeper, a Calvert High Vocational Guidance Counselor who was a strong advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering, Math — was able to present six new families with awards dedicated in their honor.
The following students received scholarships from LEAP Forward:
Wallace Leeper Memorial Scholarship: Joshua Stubbs - University of (Kan.) Saint Mary’s; Jabril Robinson - Elizabeth City State (N.C.) University; Robert Hollins - College of Southern Maryland; Micah Pratt; Justin Evans - Towson University; Selena Balanta - James Madison (Va.) University; Tiffany Taylor - Savannah (Ga.) College of Art and Design; and Tarah Carter - Temple (Pa.) University.
Clifton Morsell-Randolph Adams Memorial Scholarship: Charity Smith - North Carolina Central University; Jaiden Ruffin - Shenandoah (Va.) University; and Bryce Howard - St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The George H. and Geneva Green Harrod Memorial Scholarship: James Cogborn - Frostburg State University; Aiyonna White - University of Southern California; and Zoe Walker - Chowan (N.C.) University.
Earl Thorne Memorial Scholarship: Jasmine Holland - University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Gloria Mae Gross Memorial Scholarship: Michaela Hawkins - University of Maryland College Park; Ashanti Ford - Liberty (Va.) University; and Dorien Minor - Georgia Institute of Technology.
The Lawrence Myers Memorial Scholarship: Chandler E. Bell - Morgan State University
Victoria Lodge F&AM, P.H.A. No. 71 Scholarship: Shannon Wiggins - Hampton (Va.) University.
Raymond Harris Memorial Scholarship: Kourtney Goldring - CSM; and Tia Jackson - Towson University.
Violet Parker Memorial Scholarship: Lamine Fofana - UMBC.
Hamilton and Alice Parran Memorial Scholarship: Diamond Lewis - Mount St. Mary’s University; and Cierra Hutchins - CSM.
Grace Parker Memorial Scholarship: Jeanette Ford - Bowie State University.
Wilson Ennis Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Nusaybah Williams - Bowie State University; Tania Frederick-Allen - University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Dezmon Estep - North Carolina A&T University; Justin Holland - Morgan State University; and Herbert Carrington IV - Tennessee State University.
MacArthur Jones Memorial Scholarship: Northern’s Lauren Murphy - Slippery Rock (Va.) University.
Nannie Pearl Taylor Cade Memorial Scholarship: Kendall Andrews - Spelman (Ga.) College.
Clyde Jones Jr. and Carrie Bertha Jones Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Hill - Towson University.
Blanche Finch Memorial Scholarship: Julyssa Simms - CSM.
Evelyn V. Irvine Memorial Scholarship: Dia Brown - University of Vermont.
Gladys Henson Memorial Scholarship: Jeanelle Ford - Bowie State University.
Iris Anne Harris Memorial Scholarship: Cedrick Hawkins - CSM.
Ruth Nutter Reid Memorial Scholarship: Camryne Free - Lamar (Texas) University.
Thomas Family Memorial Scholarship: Mylea Georne - Bowie State University; and Arrington Gutrick - Morgan State University.
Pamela Offer Memorial Scholarship: Dorian Tonic - UMCP.
Billy Finch Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Mac - UMBC.
NSBE Jr. update
The 2019-2020 National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter – Creative and Striving Hard to Succeed, which is open to students in grades kindergarten through 12, leadership team maintained a membership of 80 students in its Pre-College Initiative program and was able to attend official conferences on a local and regional scale. In addition, the Calvert Cruisers Next Generation Middle School Ten80 Team took first place. The NSBE member of the year, selected on by their peers, was Gavin Goldring, while the NSBE member of the year was Imani Tookes, as selected by the advisors.
Destined4Success update
Destined4Success, a lunchtime mentoring program for girls at Calvert High School, had a 60% college enrollment rate. Member President Dataya Resenois was named the recipient of the Maryland Commission for Women 2020 Women of Tomorrow Award, and poet and storyteller TIMID Masses dedicated an original piece to the students of LEAP Forward.
For more information on the scholarship program, go to https://issuu.com/leapforwardinc/docs/leapforward_2020_scholarship_program?fr=sNGM4NTE2NDkxNTg or for more information on the NSBE Jr. CASH program, email cash_nsbejr@yahoo.com.