Charles
Charles County Public Library recently opened the doors of all its branches by appointment. Appointments can be used for computer and printer use and browsing the collection for materials to check out. As of July 1 all library patrons’ fees have been waived and all lost and damaged fees on minors’ accounts will be waived as well. The library will continue to bill minors for lost/damaged items, but overdue fines will no longer be assessed. Any lost/damaged fees on adult accounts will not be waived. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Shrinky dink keychain kits are being offered by Waldorf West branch through the month of August. Make a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
A local author virtual showcase will accept submissions at all branches through August. Apply to be featured in our virtual showcase for local authors during the month of November. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIo1XcTN6D3UDR4Y1t4zTg4wzEi8D1rZFn-s0rJz94LcHEKQ/viewform.
A Korean Calligraphy workshop with artist Hyun Ki Lim will be held virtually Saturday, Aug. 7. The pre-recorded workshop will demonstrate the art of traditional Korean calligraphy. The recording will be available through August. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfKsYrH5NFDfQcS5nHJYlbd5GwMf0-hbWstZfrbMcrjMjXqlw/viewform
Dewey the Dragon’s Puppet Story Time will be held virtually all day Saturday, Aug. 9, through Thursday, Aug. 14. Dewey and his friends will act out fairy tales. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe29xGt-CyY9r9IgkovAsGKupuVJSrprkXnCE4-FHdz1ub8bA/viewform.
The Mobile Library will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Nanjemoy Community Center, 4375 Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Idlewood Park Road in Waldorf on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Services include Wi-Fi and public computer access, copying and printing, library card services, crafts to go and materials for check out.
A Didgeridoo concert will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Music & More from Down Under and Beyond is a mesmerizing journey of sight, sound and imagination. Registratioin required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
Shark Bingo will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Learn shgark facts while playing Bingo. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
St. Mary’s
Barb Whipkey of Birds Unlimited will discuss All About Hummingbirds 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Whipkey will also cover nesting behaviors, attracting hummingbirds and give tips on hand feeding the birds. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A virtual Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop: Resumes and Cover Letters will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The interactive workshop will provide information on how to navigate the MWE website and set up an account as well as basic resume and cover letter writing help as well as an opportunity for one-on-one help. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A virtual Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop: Boomers and Beyond! Will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The monthly classes are for the experienced jobseeker who wants to step into a new role. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Proposal Writing will be held virtually 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The teacher is Susan Shiroma, regional representative from Candid, the providers of the Foundation Directory Online database for grant seekers. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org..
The Virtual Romance Book Club will discuss “The Bridegroom Wore Plaid” by Grace Burrowes 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Books will be available in both eBook and audiobook format on Hoopla and each month the club will discuss a different romance novel. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Calvert Library walk-in hours at all locations are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and curbside services will continue to be offered.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown, and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. Stories and songs. Space is limited. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be at the Fairview Branch 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings. Job counseling and job searches, resume help with Southern Maryland JobSource. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
National Aquarium Sharks!: Summer Fun will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Explore these unique creatures and their amazing survival adaptations, while dispelling myths about these “monsters.” For all ages. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Book Bites for children, teens and adults will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Listen to the first chapters of popular and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Dungeons & Dragons for adults will be held virtually 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. All levels welcome. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.