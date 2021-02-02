Charles
Potomac Branch will be offering Polar Bear Appreciation art kits through the month of February. Each kit contains all needed supplies. For all ages. Pick up with a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
Waldorf West Branch is offering a Scratch Art make-and-take all day Saturday, Feb. 6. Limited availability. For ages 12 to 18. Pick up with a curbside appointment. Go to www.ccplonline.org/curbside/.
La Plata Branch will host a virtual meeting of its Adult Graphic Novel Book Club 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. An informal discussion of graphic novels, both modern and classic. For ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/events?r=nextmonth.
La Plata Branch will host a virtual discussion titled “The Visionary Genius of Frederick Douglass" 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Guest speaker is University of Maryland professor Richard Bell, who will discuss the many-sided life, family, career and impact of the visionary. Go to www.crowdcast.io/e/the-visionary-genius-of-frederick-douglass/register.
Potomac Branch will host a virtual discussion and art project titled “Art Exploration - Harlem Renaissance Artists” 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Attendees will learn about Harlem Renaissance artists and what makes the style so unique and create their own one-of-a-kind artwork. For ages 6 to 11. Go to www.crowdcast.io/e/ae_feb_10/register.
St. Mary’s
Watch a screening of Dr. Dale Okorodudu’s documentary “Black Men in White Coats” anytime between Feb. 26 and March 2. The film dissects the systemic barriers preventing black men from becoming medical doctors and the consequences on society at large. A discussion on the film will be held the first week of March. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A virtual discussion titled “Crafting Shell Buttons on the Delmarva Peninsula” will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Speaker Jim Gibbs will reveal how buttons were created from exotic marine shells in small towns and rural communities in Delaware and Maryland. Go to www.stmalib.org.
New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Tessa Dare will virtually discuss her work and the romancer genre 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Dare is the author of “Spindle Cove,” “Castles Ever After” and “Girl Meets Duke” series. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Set off on an adventure to the town of Sandpoint in a role-playing game 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Pathfinder is a fantasy roleplaying game where each player takes on the role of a daring hero on an epic quest. This adventure uses the rules from Pathfinder Second Edition and designed for 3rd level characters. No experience needed. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A virtual discussion titled “Nutrition Nuggets: Not So Sweet Treats” will be held 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. This is the third installment of the cooking and nutrition series. There will be a trivia challenge at the end of the program. Go to www.stmalib.org with an email address.
Calvert
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host It's Elementary! 9 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. A story and a STEAM-based activity using common household items. For grades K to 5. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings. Job counseling and resume help and search for jobs. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host a Smart Actions health insurance teleconference 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Guest speakers Dorothy Nuckols and Carrie Sorenson will share eight actions to get the most out your health insurance. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/university-of-maryland-extension-teleconferences-tickets-124642357647.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host adult Dungeons & Dragons 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Experienced dungeon masters will lead an adventure via Zoom and Roll20. For all levels. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Calvert Library Virtual Branch will host an online MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor’s Veterans Program will take appointments to meet with veterans seeking employment. Appointments will be made for between 10 a.m. and noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.