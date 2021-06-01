After a delay of more than a year, a pair of local theater groups will be staging productions over the next two weeks.
Port Tobacco Players in La Plata will stream “Working: A Musical” 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 11.
New Direction Community Theater will be performing “Breaking Legs” New Direction Community Theater will stage the comedy “Breaking Legs” 7 p.m. Friday, June 4; Saturday, June 5; Friday, June 11; Saturday, June 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Long Beach Community Theater, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard.
“Working,” which is produced by Kathy Mead and directed by Ben Simpson, is based on the 1974 book by Studs Terkel.
The play examines people from all walks of life and proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American.
The show must be watched live and cannot be viewed at any other time.
“Breaking Legs,” which is directed by Rick Thompson, tells the story of a college professor who is seeking funding to produce his new play in New York and receives funding from Mafia godfathers.
Tickets are are $15, $12 for students and seniors.
For more information or to purchase tickets for “Breaking Legs,” call 443-624-4484 or go to www.ndctheater.org.
For more information or to purchase tickets for “Working,” go to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52256.