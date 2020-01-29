Library hosts Maximum Impact concert

Maximum Impact, the U.S. Air Force’s premier rock band, will perform 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch. The band is comprised of Master Sgt. Matthew Ascione (guitar), left, Technical Sgt. Aaron Trasatt (keyboards), Technical Sgt. Nalani Quintello (vocals), Technical Sgt. Gabriel Staznik (drums) and Technical Sgt. Mike Wittrien (guitar/bass). According to its website, the band is stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., and is one of six bands that form The U.S. Air Force Band. The band performs rock, country, patriotic and original music. The concert is part of the Trebles in the Library Concert Series. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.