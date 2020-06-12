Mazzone named SMECO scholarship winner

Alyssa Mazzone, a senior at Patuxent High School, was recently named one of four scholarship winners by the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
SMECO awarded the scholarships to high school seniors who live in the cooperative’s service area. Scholarships were based on the applicants’ scholastic achievement, financial need, and school and community involvement.
The other winners were Aaliah Amosu of St. Charles High School, Chloe Harsha of Leonardtown High School and Jordan Homan of La Plata High School.
Each student earned a $1,500 college scholarship.
Mazzone was a member of the Cougars Elite competitive cheerleading team and a two-year captain of the Panthers’ varsity cheerleading squad. She was also named an All-American Cheerleader in 2016 and 2019.
She also played junior varsity basketball and was part of the Patuxent Harlequins musical productions.
In addition, she received Minds in Motion Academic Athlete awards, awards for academic excellence in photography and Advanced Placement computer science.
She has also participated in numerous community service activities and fundraisers including Relay for Life, Christmas in April, Karsyn’s Carnival, March of Dimes, Friendship Dances and the Wobble Before You Gobble 5K runs.
She also won the Miss Maryland Teen USA Humanitarian Service Award in 2018.
In January, Mazzone was honored after tying for fourth place in the fifth annual Fifth District Congressional App Challenge for her “Striving and Driving” app, which is a memory challenge game designed to keep students’ minds sharp.
Mazzone, who will graduate from Patuxent High School on June 29, plans to attend the University of Maryland where she will major in computer science and specialize in cyber security.
“Alyssa is an amazing person,” Patuxent High School Principal Marcus Watson said. “I have never met a person that does so many things so well. She takes pride in everything she does and has an amazing heart. Her service and commitment towards others is very impressive. She is a young lady that many adults could learn something from.”
Since the program began in 1993, SMECO has awarded scholarships to 112 students.