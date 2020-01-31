The Calvert Marine Museum has a hidden gem in the museum’s model boat club.
It’s a club where members have a fantastic time mostly racing against other similar sailboats, but also building their own model sailboats that have either been built from scratch or from ready-made kits.
The history of the Chesapeake Bay, upon which the Calvert Marine Museum was founded in 1959 and now thrives, involved watermen and boating.
And so, it was only appropriate for early members of the Calvert Marine Museum to begin building boats, including model boats, depicting such historic vessels as the famous Skipjack, which plied the waters of the Chesapeake Bay from top to bottom, seeking mostly oysters and crabs.
Skipjack models are still being built in the museum’s fully equipped workshops as well as in members’ homes. Once built, they’re raced at Calvert Marine Museum’s inlet a few feet away from the Drum Point Lighthouse.
Competitions are usually every two weeks and on weekends and feature members racing against each other.
Points are awarded for first- through third-place and there are several categories, including skipjack, Dragon Force and schooner.
Dragon Force radio-controlled racing boats are uniform, inexpensive and easy to assemble, yet still highly maneuverable and great fun to compete with.
“As a world-class sailor myself, and having sailed around the world on regular sized sailboats over a 12-year period, I can tell you that these models handle just like large scale sailboats,” said club member Richard Navickas. “They’re great fun.”
A typical Dragon Force kit costs about $250, while a skipjack model can cost about $350.
Those who are interested in building a Skipjack, Dragon Force or other type of radio-controlled vessel can get plans and assistance by top experts in building those boats at the Calvert Marine Museum’s workshops.
The club also competes against other radio-controlled boat clubs and a banquet is held each year where plaques are awarded to the season winners.
Kids can build their own wooden boats at special events throughout the year, and children can even learn to sail some of the museum’s own radio-controlled sailboats built by club members. The club is looking for new members in every category of sailing boat racing.
For more information on the Calvert Marine Museum Model Boat Club or how to become a member, call Tommie Younger at 410-326-2042, ext. 64, or Al Suydam at 410-326-2042, ext. 64, or Robb Dutton at 703-608-8812.