Musicians exit stage left

In an announcement that was inevitable, Calvert Marine Museum has decided to cancel its Waterside Music Series due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are heartbroken to share that the museum will be unable to host any concerts this year,” a news release stated. “With such an uncertain environment, and with the best interest of our small community foremost in our minds, we believe this is the right course of action.”
The museum has been holding its Waterside Concert Series since 1985.
“Not only is it a major fundraiser for the museum, but it’s also a time for or community to come together and celebrate and have fun,” said Calvert Marine Museum Director of Promotions Vanessa Gill, who books the musical acts. “After conversations with [other agents and booking managers] and understanding what kind of situation they were in, I spoke with my director [Jeff Murray] and we made the decision that [the concerts] needed to be postponed. It was gut-wrenching to decide to do this.”
Last year’s lineup included Gavin DeGraw, Earth, Wind and Fire, Brett Eldredge and Kane Brown.
Brown was the first Calvert Marine Museum concert to sell out within a 24-hour time span.
Old Dominion, which was named the Country Music Association’s vocal group of the year, had been confirmed to perform Aug. 21.
“Contracts across the industry have a force majeure, which means acts of God where the contract is null and void,” said Gill, explaining that the museum wasn’t on the hook financially for the cancellation. “There’s so much that’s unknown this year, but they’ve informed us that they have every intention of booking for next year. Although they are going to cancel a lot of their live arena dates, they still plan to play us, which is wonderful.”
Gill said this summer she was in “mid negotiations” for The Temptations & The Four Tops around the July 4 weekend and was also hoping to book Kool & The Gang.
“We’re so disappointed,” Gill said. “I think there’s something that’s important is that the concerts are our fundraisers, they are our biggest and most obvious events and without them this summer the delayed revenue is difficult to deal with. A lot of our members join so they have the opportunity to buy tickets. And it made this decision even harder.”
Gill said the museum is planning a show on May 29 to open the 2021 concert series.
“It will be a rock show and a large show that our community will love,” she said. “I can’t add more than that [but] hang tight, we’re going to come out strong.”
This would have been the 35th anniversary of the Waterside Concert Series, and the museum is working on an exhibit that will showcase all the musical acts that have played its stages. The community is welcome to share photos and stories of past concerts.
“We are people who like people to come and engage and love to see the smiles on the children and the people,” Gill said when asked how difficult it is to close the museum’s doors as a result of the COVID-19 virus. “We love all that, and being isolated from what inspires you every day is so difficult and so lonely.”
