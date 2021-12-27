The Northern High Student Government Association recently completed three projects to bring some light to those around the holidays.
The third annual Angel Tree Project, which collects gifts for children throughout Calvert County, was held during a two-week period earlier this month.
“Angel Tree Project felt like being part of something bigger,” SGA Community Outreach Officer Colin Cheri said in a news release. “Knowing that each step of the gifting process was contributing towards a little kids smile makes it all worthwhile. I feel blessed that NHS SGA gave me this opportunity and I look forward to donation projects in the future.”
The drive supported The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maryland in North Beach, East-John Youth Center in Lusby, Project Echo in Prince Frederick and Northern Middle and Northern High schools.
With the help of the Northern High School community, the drive provided gifts for more than 50 children.
“It was such a pleasure to donate and to give the presents to the recipients,” SGA Social Media Manager Ava Ballard said in a the release. “The recipients were extremely grateful for our help, and it helped me realize how much of a difference we are making. I love being able to help during the holidays and take some stress off families in need. Seeing the recipient’s reaction was so heartwarming and made me even happier to help.”
The drive was spearheaded by Community Outreach Officer and Addison Fortenbery, SGA First Vice-President Tori Jackson and SGA Second Vice-President Mao Yu Cheng.
The Northern SGA also collected comfort items such as beef jerky, snacks, games, socks for its “Stockings For Soldiers” programs. Fortenbery and SGA Community Outreach Chair) and SGA Reporter Paige Plater decorated the 20 stockings and the SGA partnered with the American Legion Post in Chesapeake Beach to ensure stockings were delivered to our soldiers abroad in time for the holidays.
The Northern SGA also organized a bus driver’s appreciation project.
Fortenbery came up with an idea to hand out bags of candy with an attached note from students saying thank you for their work.
The SGA assembled the 25 bags – one for each driver — and wrote the notes before passing them out to the drivers.
SGA Officers include Ballard, Cheri, Paige Plater, Maggie Rathgeb, Sydney Cooksey, Alyssa Dolina, Claire Tyler, Riley O’Leary, Emily Cummings, Marissa Powell, Zoe Posch, Jordan Tuck, and Izza Ahmad, and members: Reece Courtney, Mirakohl Coates, Jyle Milstead, Sophia Peckman, Lucy Weisburgh, Dustin Hill, Emma Obetz, Jasmine Simpson, Lexie Wentela, Ava Wilson, Kaitlin Kiernan, Mahki Spriggs, Mia Halbert, Anna Kim and Isabella Montes. The SGA President is Izza Ahmad while Theresa Jackson is the advisor.