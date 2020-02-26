Patuxent High School will host a Friendship Dance for special education students and their families, special education faculty members and Best Buddies members 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
The dance, which will have a winter theme and a blue-and-white color scheme, will feature snacks and drinks, music, a DJ, dancing, games, raffles, contests and a candy bar where guests can decorate their own candy bag.
“You don't see a dance like this very often where it brings the entire community together,” said Patuxent High School senior Alyssa Mazzone, who is the vice president of the school's Key Club. “This is an annual thing, so once a year, and I think it's different than any other activity or anything else they'll see in the community so I definitely think it's worthwhile to come. We've put a lot of hard work into this and it's going to be a fun night.”
Last year's event drew 75 guests, but Mazzone is hoping for 100 this year. As of early Monday afternoon, 20 people had signed up though Mazzone said that often people wait until the last minute.
This is the second year the school's Key Club has hosted the event. Last year's dance earned the club a first-place finish in the Capital District, which comprises Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and part of Pennsylvania.
The event also placed second internationally for a single service event in the bronze division.
“Key Club is known for its service projects,” Mazzone said, “but what made [last year's dance] so special is that it wasn't just Key Club doing a service, it was a whole bunch of different people and a night of fun that brought together the whole community.”
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/view/friendshipdance/home, or to register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/friendship-dance-2020-tickets-82834186281.