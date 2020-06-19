Public rallies to support CalvertHealth

Community rallies to support CalvertHealth When the CalvertHealth Foundation put out a call for donations during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals and businesses jumped in to help. And even now, months later, the donations continue to pile up.

“We have been blown away and humbled by the enormous outpouring of support for the hospital from our community,” CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague said in a news release. “More than 200 individuals and families, nonprofits and businesses have shown incredibly resourcefulness and generosity. We couldn’t do what we do without the generous spirit of Calvert County.”

Ben Banyasz of Sneade’s Ace Home Center in Lusby, who was among the first to contact the hospital and ask what was needed, donated N95 masks and protective eyewear. Banyasz even thought to use Tyvek coverall suits in place of isolation gowns, which were invaluable.

“When we learned we would be blessed to be able to stay open, and when we saw the numbers [of those affected by COVID-19] trend upward, we knew we might be in a position to help keep supplies moving to the hospital if they needed them,” Banyasz said. “Even though Calvert has grown, it still has a small-town feeling and giving back to the community is always something the Sneade family has strived for. We rely on the healthcare providers who serve the community with love and care. For us, it’s all about loving, caring and serving.”

“I think we’ve kept the sewing machines humming,” said volunteer Andrea Cooper of Owings, who has been just one volunteer who has been sewing masks and isolation gowns for hospital staff.

Cooper learned early on of the desperate need for reusable isolation gowns from her daughter, who is a family nurse practitioner working outside of the county.

Cooper soon began researching patterns and which fabrics were the best to use. After making a few gowns for her daughter, Cooper reached out to CalvertHealth.

“It was truly a family effort,” Cooper said, referring to her son-in-law who made a how-to video, her husband who distributed the video, and her daughter who made masks.

The COVID-19 crisis became personal when Sylvia Luckett’s nephew was rushed to the hospital with difficulty breathing.

“It has grown in size and reputation, and now our family can’t imagine going anywhere else,” the Huntingtown resident said of the county.

While her nephew was in the intendsive care unit, Luckett looked for ways to help the nurses who were caring for him and learned many people caring for COVID-19 patients are concerned about bringing the virus into their homes.

“What I do not want any healthcare worker to worry about is what taking care of my family member could possibly do to their family member,” said Luckett, who created kits with items for ICU nurses to change into before entering their home.

One thing all the donors had in common was a spirit and sense of community that drove them to jump in and help when they saw a need.

From the donation of N95 masks, from local construction companies, landscapers and their suppliers, to cases of gloves from dental offices and restaurants, to surgical masks and hand sanitizer from organizations outside of the county, to meals and bottled water from individuals, CalvertHealth has felt the love from the community it serves.

For more information or a complete list of individuals and businesses who have supported CalvertHealth, go to CalvertHealthMedicine.org/ThankYou.