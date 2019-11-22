The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s Faith and Freedom Chapter awarded five quilts to military veterans Nov. 10 at Calvary Bible Church in Lusby.
The recipients were Charles Swanson, Tim Humphreys, Jesse Arnold, Raleigh Padgett and Joseph Barton Sr.
According to a news release, after joining the U.S. Navy in 1973, Swanson was assigned to the USS Oklahoma City of the 7th Fleet in Japan as an electronic technician responsible for maintaining visual displays in the combat information center. In April 1975, Swanson took part in Operation Frequent Wind, during which his ship took on 130 refugees until they could be transferred to the USS Midway. Swanson served a full military career, which included time spent in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Storm aboard the USS Biddle.
Senior Chief Petty Officer Humphreys attended numerous professional and technical schools and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy’s reserve senior enlisted Class of 2001. He has been deployed to Spain, Sicily, Japan, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Guam, Nova Scotia, Hawaii and Alaska in support of fleet logistics, training exercises and combat operations.
Humphreys has been awarded the Naval and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Navy Battle E Ribbon, Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Bronze Hour Glass.
An aviation structural mechanic, the Senior Chief Petty Officer retired in 2004 after 22 years of service and was the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor at the time of his retirement.
Arnold enlisted in the U.S. Navy and began his career as an electronics technician, before transferring to nuclear power. In 1976 he was selected for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted scientific educational program, completed officer candidate school, and was a ship engineer for three years. At age 29, he was accepted into Navy Flight School — which is the oldest age for acceptance — and graduated in 1983. He piloted an H-2, whose mission was anti-submarine warfare and was deployed on three cruises to the western Pacific, including the Persian Gulf.
In 1992 to 93, Arnold was a flight operations officer for Naval Air Station Agana in Guam, where he flew a C-12 Super King Air throughout Micronesia and Southeast Asia.
He received the Navy Commendation Medal for his rescue at sea of two fellow crew members who ejected from an F-14. He was also awarded the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Navy E Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
Arnold retired following a 21-year Navy career, which included more than four years at sea. Padgett’s first assignment was supporting C-5s and C-141s at Travis Air Force Base, just southwest of San Francisco.
He was later deployed to Keflavik, Iceland, where he contributed to 54 combat search and rescue missions. Later he was sent to Japan, where he continued his support of combat search and rescue missions.
After later being deployed to Kuwait to help support Operation Southern Watch, Padgett was selected for a special duty assignment supporting the President of the United States for the Clinton and Bush Administrations.
After that, he returned to combat search and rescue and in 2004, he deployed to Kandahar Air Force Base in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom.
A year later, he was deployed to Al Dhafra Air Force Base in the United Arab Emirates, where he supported the global war on terrorism as part of was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
After a career of more than 21 years, Raleigh retired in December 2011.
Barton served 22 years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation structural mechanic. His career took him to Oceana, Va. where he worked on the A-6 airframe and was later deployed to the USS Coral Sea as well as Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to work on the A-4.
He later returned to Virginia before being deployed on the USS Saratoga. At Naval Air Station Patuxent River, he served in three squadrons and was trained as an external pilot for unmanned aircraft on the Pioneer. After deployments on the USS Ponce and USS Cleveland, he served his final assignment working on H-60 helicopters.
Since its founding in 2003, Quilts of Valor has awarded more than 230,000 quilts to veterans of military actions, conflicts and wars including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Beirut, Iraq and Afghanistan. Each Quilt of Valor reflects the nation’s patriotic colors and all carry the Quilts of Valor label.
For more information about Quilts of Valor, check out the website at www.qovf.org.