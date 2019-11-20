Several local riders placed in the state and national ring jousting tournaments held in October.
The Maryland Jousting Tournament Association held its annual state tournament Oct. 5 in Crownsville and the national tournament Oct. 12 in Brunswick.
Six riders from Southern Maryland competed in the season-ending tournaments.
Competing in the amateur class, Ian Fisher-Flaherty (Knight of Tynewydd) won the state tournament, which bumped him up into the semi-professional class, where he was runner-up at nationals.
Fisher-Flaherty was also awarded the Mary Lou Bartram Award, which is given to the highest placing rider aged 16 or younger.
Delaney Hawks (Maid of St. Leonard) competed in the novice class and placed second in the state and third at nationals.
Riders who win a total of six novice class tournaments are then promoted to the amateur level. Emily Trawick (Maid of Port Republic) took home second place in the amateur competition at states, and seven days later, won an amateur national championship.
Tabitha Dunn (Maid of Catalina) also competed in both tournaments and was fourth at states and third at nationals.
Caroline Graves (Maid of Drum Point) finished in fourth place at the national tournament.
Professional rider Mikayla Miller (Maid of New Castle), the defending state champion, finished third in the tournament this year.
Ring jousting dates back to the colonization of Maryland by Cecil Calvert, Lord Baltimore, and jousting became the Maryland state sport in 1962.
The equestrian sport, in which riders of all ages and experience levels run their horses on an 80-yard track while attempting to spear three rings — ring diameters range from 1¾ inches down to ¼ inch — within nine seconds. At nationals, the time limit is eight seconds.
The timed competition requires skilled horsemanship, athletic ability, and excellent hand-eye coordination because the size of the rings becomes increasingly smaller as the level of competition progresses.
All riders are members of the Tynewydd Riding Club of St. Leonard.
For more information, go to www.ridewithv.com, or www.marylandjousting.com.