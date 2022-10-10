The Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons will host its annual Science for Community Series.
All of the seminars will be held 7 to 8 p.m. at 146 Williams St. in Solomons and registration is required for each seminar. Use the Guest Fields on each registration form to reserve a second seat.
The seminar schedule is as follows:
• Crabs in Crisis Again? Current and Future Challenges in Managing Blue Crab will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18. Go to www.usmf.org/crabs/.
• Hanging On by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon up a Creek will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25. Registration required. Go to www.usmf.org/scute/.
• Fear for the Turtle? Climate Change and Maryland’s Diamondback Terrapins will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1. Go to www.usmf.org/fearforturtle/.
• Long Time, No Sea: Bottlenose Dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Go to www.usmf.org/bottlenosedolphins/.
• Chesapeake Reflections: What We’ve Learned During the Past 50 Years and Where We Need to Go in the Future will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15. Go to www.usmf.org/chesapeakereflections/.
Attendees must present a printed or digital copy of their registration confirmation email when they arrive on campus to attend in person.
To attend the seminars virtually, go to www.usmf.org/s4c2/ or to watch seminars from past years’ go to www.umces.edu/cbl/science-citizens-videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.