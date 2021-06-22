Charles
A medical loan closet offered to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843-9725.
Art in the Park will be held 10 a.m. Fridays at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Registration required. Call 301-934-5423.
A blood drive through The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will be held Monday, June 28, at the American Legion Post 82, 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATEe=10&zipSponsor=20646.
Rent relief funds are available to support residents facing evictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families facing financial difficulties related to employment loss or a significant reduction in work hours may be eligible to apply for assistance with paying rent and utilities. Applicants must be Charles County residents and demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19. There may be additional eligibility requirements. Call 301-274-4474.
The following are some of the classes currently being offered:
• Tai ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance will be held 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the WSRC.
• Yoga will be held 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Laurel Springs Park, 5940 Radio Station Road in la Plata. Free.
• Drums Alive will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Laurel Springs Park. Registration required. Call 301-609-5711.
• Biking with Nate on the Indian Head Rail Trail will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, in Indian Head.
Senior farmer’s market coupons will be available to be used at any approved Farmer’s Markets for fresh fruits and vegetables. Restrictions apply. Participation in the program in past years does not automatically qualify for this year. Distribution of coupons will be first-come, first-served. The Senior Nutrition Farmer’s Market Program will be held Wednesday, July 7, at Waldorf Senior & Rec Center; Wednesday, July 14, at Indian Head Senior Center; Wednesdasy, July 21, at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center; and Wednesday, Jiky 28, at the Nanjemoy Senior Center.
St. Mary’s
The Home Delivered Meals Program is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors in St. Mary’s County 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mileage reimbursement available. There are qualifications and requirements. Contact Monika Williams at 301-475-4200 Ext. 1060 or monikaw@stmarysmd.com.
An Improving Your Immune Health discussion will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 28. Learn how proper nutrition can be your strongest ally in support of your immune system. Donna Taggert is the presenter. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660 and leave a message or for a free personal consultation, call 240-538-6539.
A Loffler Book Club discussion on “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 2. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext. 1655 or Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Current Events will meet to discuss the latest topics of the day 10 a.m. Mondays at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Walk-ins welcome. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1655.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays July 13 through Aug. 5. Learn core movements on each side in a graceful routine while applying basic Tai Chi principles. Free, but attendance is required. Registration required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660 and leave a message.
Fitness instructors are needed at the senior activity centers to lead Enhance Fitness, an older adult curriculum that includes flexibility, aerobics, strength, and balance training. Training in the specific curriculum is provided. The centers are also looking for group fitness instructors to teach strength training classes for older adults. Email a resume and references to brandy.tulley@stmarysmd.com.
A volunteer Bingo caller is needed for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Loffler Senior Center. Contact Shellie Graziano at 301-475-4200, ext. 1655 or e-mail Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Calvert
The senior centers offer various exercise classes in yoga, walking, seated and more. Each center also has a fitness room open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-535-4606.
The North Beach Senior Center Scribblers meet 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month, while Southern Pines hosts a creative writing group 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month.
Local artist Suzanne Shelden will begin art instruction in July. Fees apply. Call Calvert Pines at 410-535-4606, North Beach at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines at 410-586-2748.
Pat Dinota will hold ceramics classes 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Southern Pines Senior Center, Tuesdays at the North Beach Senior Center, and Wednesdays and Fridays at the Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Meals are served at the senior centers at noon Monday through Friday. The fee is $5 for ages 50-59 and a donation for those 60 and older. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.