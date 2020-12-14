Charles
Medical loan closet offered
The Aging & Senior Programs Division maintains a medical equipment loan closet to facilitate temporary provision of durable medical equipment to qualified persons. Supplies consist of walkers, canes, bath/shower benches and wheelchairs, but are limited. Donations accepted. Call 1-855-843-9725.
COVID drive-thru testing offered
Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Regency Stadium, 11765 St Linus Drive in Waldorf. Appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 301-609-6717 or go to covidtest.maryland.gov.
Pandemic information offered
Maryland Access Point: Connecting Seniors to Resources is available to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact 1-855-843-9725 or email mdaccesspoint@charlescountymd.gov.
Welcome in 2021
Pour yourself a beverage during a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Reflect on the past year and voice your resolutions for the next year. Registration required. Call Liz Phipps at 240-448-2815 and leave your name, phone and email address.
Make an acrylic paint pour craft
A workshop to make an Acrylic Paint Pour will be held noon Monday, Dec. 21, on Facebook Live. Supplies needed are a round Christmas ball (clear is best), three or four paint colors, stick-and-foam square, paper plate, disposable cup, Clear Spray or Mod Podge and gold or silver string for hanging.
St. Mary’s
Senior Pen Pals wanted
Would you like to be a correspondent friend to someone from a younger generation to exchange memories, fluctuating cost of items or to offer pearls of wisdom picked up over the years? Perhaps it might be interesting to learn about perspectives of someone who is growing up in the digital age? You could be paired with a child, a teenager or an adult. Email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Arthritis exercises offered
Debbie Buckler will hold virtual Arthritis Foundation Exercises 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Strengthen and loosen those muscles. Registration required. Email MarieNoelle Lautieri at MarieNoelle.Lautieri@stmarysmd.com.
Beginning keyboard, piano lessons planned
Vocalist, songwriter, recording artist, pianist and teacher Robert L. Jefferson is offering virtual beginner classes 1 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 21 through Feb. 25. A minimum of 3 to 4 students will be required. Participants will need reliable internet, a keyboard, a smartphone or computer and a Zoom account. The cost is $100 for all six sessions. Registration required. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
New program series set to begin next month
The Loffler Senior Activity Center will be launching a new type of program that will be available to seniors whether they have computer access and skills or not. Independent Project Clubs will consist of a monthly assignment, followed by a Reveal Day Curbside event. The first program will be the Independent Project Sewing Club which will begin in January. Members will work on it at leisure. On Reveal Day, members can drive up to the Loffler Senior Activity Center at staggered times, reveal their masterpieces, pose for a picture, which will be posted on the department Facebook page and receive the next assignment. Other club ideas being considered are bird lovers, crafters, puzzle and garden. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Looking for Volunteer Discussion Leaders
If you are comfortable leading and conducting virtual meetings or classes using Zoom or similar platforms, I am looking for some volunteer leadership for discussion groups and classes such as Pain Management Support Group, Current Events, Craft Classes and other topics of interest. Please contact Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com to discuss serving the community in this fun and rewarding capacity.
Calvert
Representative openings available
The Commission on Aging has an opening for representatives from District 1, the southern district of Calvert County. Call Liz Youngblood at 410-535-4606, ext. 130 or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2100/Commission-on-Aging.
Alzheimer’s support group offered
A virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Call 410-394- 3000 or email Charles Harrell at charrell@Asbury.org or Dennis Poremski at dporemski@Asbury.org.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Calvert CountyDepartment of Aging will hold a holiday drive-thru event 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at each of its three senior centers. Receive a free gift while supplies last. Rain date is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Online newsletter offered If you would like to receive an electronic copy of the online newsletter “The Connection,” contact Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 121 or ooamailbox@calvertcountymd.gov.
Virtual senior center now open
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging offers a virtual activity center with fitness lessons, nutrition tips, recipes, safety information and more. New videos and programs will be added shortly. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VirtualSeniorCenter. Caregivers newsletter to resume shortly The Calvert County on Aging will resume the newsletter for caregivers in January. If you would like to receive the newsletter, contact Lisa Caudle at 410-535-4606 or lisa.caudle@calvertcountymd.gov.