While attending Montgomery College in 1987, Diane Daly assembled a rag-tag group of musicians for a college talent show competition. Even though the musicians had practiced just once together, they blew away the crowd with their rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.”
“It was one of those moments that totally rocked the house,” the St. Leonard resident said while recalling her most memorable moment as a musician. “Everything just fell into place, and it just worked. That was the first time I ever felt that ‘Yup, I know I can do this well and this is what I like to do.’”
Daly will bring her artistic talents to the Calvert Marine Museum Friday, Feb. 21, when she performs as part of the Maritime Performance Series.
“We’ll start with some calmer music,” Daly said of the concert, during which she and her ensemble will perform 16 to 20 songs, “and then we’ll blast into the blues so people will want to dance.”
Daly will be backed by keyboardist Bill Heid, Joey Brotherton on trumpet, bassist Bhagwan Khalsa, drummer and singer Chuck Ferrell and singer/guitarist Mark Massey, who is traveling from Mississippi to perform.
“Throughout the year, we invite musicians to share their passion and talent of traditional musical styles from jazz, blues and folk in an intimate setting,” said Rachelle Green, Calvert Marine Museum’s deputy director. “We are thrilled that Diane Daly is returning to the Calvert Marine Museum with her unique blend of jazz and blues that will surely warm the soul.”
Daly inherited her love of singing from her father Joseph, who came from a long line of professional singers, actors and comedians. Daly said her father would sing classic rock songs and “would perform in the hallway between my sister’s and my room singing us to sleep at night with lullabies.”
Growing up, Daly took up guitar, piano and ukulele and said she “always wanted to be a singer.” Her influences were Linda Ronstadt and Heart co-lead singer and guitarist Nancy Wilson. Daly grew up in Beltsville but spent two years working on a dive boat in the Bahamas. In 1990, she moved to Australia, where she worked for a rainforest research organization while performing in choirs and cabarets.
Needing a change, she moved to Silver Spring in 2002 — “It was time to come back and live,” she said — where she revived her love of jazz through Ronnie Wells and Ron Elliston at the now-defunct Elliston Music Studio in Silver Spring.
“It’s the same technique as a classical singer would use, but you need to change your style,” Daly said. “First of all you have to learn the music as it was written by the composer, but then you get the opportunity to play around with it. What you do is learn the way it was written, the lyrics, and then the melody and understand where it fits in the harmony, but you’re given the freedom to improvise and take it somewhere else. You need to learn the rules first in order to break them.”
And she said singing jazz is by far her favorite genre of music.
“Even though I like rock and roll and country,” she said, “there’s just something about jazz music that sucks me right in. I prefer it over everything else.”
She said her jazz influences are Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holliday and Sarah Vaughn. She also favors Anita O’Day, Shirley Horn and Nina Simone.
“The blues singers of the early 20th century were the biggest impact on how this music has evolved,” she said.
She also added she loves Brazilian jazz.
“I like swing songs, the ones that make you move your feet,” she said. “Those are fun because they just take you into a completely different place. It’s really a niche kind if music because people make fun of it and how elevator music-y it can sound, but they are some of the most beautiful songs ever written.”
Daly, who works at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in Silver Spring, performed Monday at Westminster Church in Washington, D.C., and will perform April 10 at Lotus Kitchen featuring Kim’s Key Lime Pies in Solomons.
Daly, who has a 21-year-old daughter, Darcy, who is studying marine science at the University of South Carolina, said her style is “all over the place” and added her favorite songs to perform are “the ones I know all the words to by heart.”
Daly will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. For more information, go to bit.ly/maritimeconcerts.
