SMECO honors outstanding teachers

Eight Calvert County teachers were recently recognized when the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative announced its Outstanding Teacher awards in the fields of mathematics, science, technology and engineering.
A total of 19 Southern Maryland teachers received the award, including six from Charles County, five from St. Mary’s County and one from Prince George’s County.
“The teachers we are recognizing know that just presenting information to a group of students is not how they learn,” SMECO president and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Students acquire skills because good teachers take the time and effort to develop their students’ understanding. They create experiences, provide feedback, and reinforce their students’ ability to acquire knowledge. When their students graduate and join the workforce, SMECO benefits from the solid background these educators provide, and we are proud to acknowledge the good work these teachers have accomplished.”
Receiving awards this year were eight math teachers, seven science teachers and four STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teachers. The Calvert County teachers included Shane Wines and Kristen Craft of Calvert High School, Kimberly Hawkins of Patuxent High School, Jessica Minnich of Windy Hill Middle School, John Phillips of Northern Middle School, Stacey Read of Mill Creek Middle School, John Taylor III of Patuxent Appeal Campus and Willanette Thomas-Lohr of Huntingtown Elementary School.
“While it is always nice to be recognized, I have to say that working with my students and seeing them learn and grow throughout the school year is what inspires me,” Craft said. “There is no joy in learning if you cannot make connections with your students and encourage them to do more and be more outside of your classroom. I look forward to every day I have the opportunity to make a difference.”
“After 20 years, I love teaching science and hope to impart that to my students,” said Minnich, a science teacher. “I am fortunate to work with people who share this passion and I am honored to be recognized by SMECO for my work.”
“I’m thankful for everyone that has been apart of my educational journey so far,” said Wines, who has been teaching computer science for the past five years and is currently pursuing his doctorate. “Being recognized for this wonderful achievement has lifted my spirits in this time and reminded me that educators are important, and we have a service to our students and our community. I’m especially grateful to my students, my mentors, and my family.”
Read, who has been teaching in the county for 14 years, started at Northern Middle School before moving to Mill Creek Middle School in 2017.
“I am so grateful for all of the amazing colleagues I have had a chance to work with that have helped shape me into the teacher that I am,” said Read, who teaches mathematics. “I had amazing mentors during my time at Northern Middle School and have been accepted with open arms by the staff and parents since moving to Mill Creek Middle sChool. I love teaching and am so proud to have been able to represent our county with this recognition.”
“It’s always an honor being recognized for accomplishments,” Taylor III said. “I truly appreciate my students’ perseverance and enthusiasm as we work through different math concepts. They really make each day a joy and an adventure. I also appreciate the support of the parents. We work together to achieve success for our kids. The recognition belongs to us all — we are family.”
Phillips began teaching in North Carolina after graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill and, in 1977, became the first director of the newly-constructed Storer Planetarium at Calvert High School. When he left a decade later, the planetarium was hosting 15,000 student visits each year.
Following a 23-year career in business, Phillips retired in 2010 and returned to teaching.
He is now in his 10th year teaching technology and science. He also supervises the MESA (Math, Engineering and Science Achievement) Program along with fellow teacher Carl Hautmann as well as the LEGO Robotics program.
“I am delighted any time members of the teaching community are recognized, and I am quite honored to join many of my colleagues as a SMECO outstanding teacher,” said Phillips, who has taught for 23 years, 20 of them in the county. “While I greatly appreciate this recognition, I find that some of my proudest moments are when graduating high school seniors come back to me to tell me how much they enjoyed my classroom, after school programs, and the influence that I’ve had on their career considerations.”
According to a news release, the teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism and innovative teaching methods.
Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award. A traditional dinner for the winners had to be postponed due to the coronavirus.
“Because of the pandemic, we are living through an evolution,” Cox said. “The changes in our society that are taking place right now highlight the importance of education and how teachers who are visionary, focused, innovative, and dedicated are so vitally important to our students and our future.”
For more information on the SMECO outstanding teachers, go to www.smeco.coop/community/schools/smeco-stem-2020.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL