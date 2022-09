Priscilla Coburn Hurtt of Solomons will celebrate her 100th birthday Sept. 11.

Born in Boston, Mass. in 1922, Coburn was the youngest of three children of a Scottish father and Canadian mother. Her family relocated to Long Beach. Calif. and she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1939.

She met a young sailor from Montana, Keeven, who was stationed at the Naval base in San Diego. A news release said “Keeven was as handsome as Priscilla was beautiful” and in 1940, they eloped to Yuma, Az.

The couple later had four daughters; Sharron, Sandra, Suzanne and Sara.

Over the years, Priscilla worked at department stores in the fabric section – she put her sewing skills to good use to make numerous outfits and Halloween costumes - and the Fairfax library system where a release said she was “regarded as a valuable employee and resource for staff and patrons.”

She also likes calligraphy, genealogy, reading and following the Washington Commanders football team.

She also has four grandchildren; Heather, Ben, Sigrid and Heidi, and seven great-grandchildren; Emily, Sarah, Abby, Megan, Ryan, Claiborne and Haley.

Priscilla moved to Calvert in 2017 with her caregiver daughter Sara and moved to the Solomons Nursing Center in 2019.

“They take very good care of me,” she said.