The 28th annual College of Southern Maryland Foundation Golf Classic presented by Marrick Homes and featuring the Sip and Swing raised more than $80,000 for the college’s scholarships and programs.
The annual signature event, which was held last month at Swan Point Yacht and Country Club in Issue, has raised more than $1 million for student success and athletic programs.
This year, the golf classic began with a surprise announcement by College of Southern Maryland President Maureen Murphy about the establishment of the Danny Williams Scholarship.
“I am delighted to announce right now that family and friends have established the Danny Williams Scholarship at College of Southern Maryland in honor of the impact you have made at our college,” Murphy said in a news release regarding the start of the event.
Williams’ supporters raised $2,500 for the scholarship.
Williams, who is a 1986 College of Southern Maryland graduate, became a beloved professor Emeritus and coach who spent 41 years leading a variety of CSM sports teams through more than 65 seasons.
“I was completely surprised,” Williams said in the release. “No one had a better job than I did for 41 years.”
McDonald & Eudy Printers, Inc. of Marlow Heights took first place while the team from Nick Rogers State Farm Insurance of Leoinardtown and Hughesville was second.
Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance from La Plata finished third.
Danny Williams shot a hole-in-one to win the closest to the pin contest while Sandy Gates took the prize for the women. Other winners were Mike McDonald and Linda Goodman (longest drive), John Bowling and Terri Jernigan (straightest drive) and Paul Eldredge and Linda Goodman (longest putt).
For the 18th consecutive year, Marrick Homes served as the Grand Tournament sponsor and College of Southern Maryland Foundation Director Gary Simpson chaired the event for the third time.
The event was once again paired with the popular Sip and Swing sponsored by Southern Maryland Women’s League and Zonta Club of Charles County.
“The generosity of local businesses, corporations and friends makes it possible for CSM to make a difference in the Southern Maryland community,” CSM Director of Development Chelsea Clute said in the release. “Under the leadership of Gary Simpson, this was the most successful tournament to date.”
Among the students who have benefited from the golf tournament, and specifically the Marrick scholarships, are Lusby resident Marshall Lanning and Rachel Polk of Lexington Park.
“My career goal is to one day become a physical therapist and own a private practice,” Lanning said. “CSM has influenced me by guiding me down the right path in my journey whether that be by my professors aiding me in my classes, or my coaches by making me a better person all around. Ultimately this scholarship helps me with getting where I need to be in my school and for that, I am forever grateful.”
“I don’t have to pour as much time into working a job because I am able to have this money to lean on for tuition,” Polk said about her scholarship. “It allows me to be more involved in the classroom and with the other students in the classroom and have more time for my school work.”
This year’s classic also debuted an Alumni Row, which featured a flag with the graduate’s name and year of graduation. The flags will be featured at foundation events throughout the year with proceeds supporting the college’s alumni scholarship.
Other sponsors included Corporate Sponsors: Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and Rotary Club of Charles County; Mulligan Sponsors: Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Insurance Solutions, Meinhardt Properties, Morgan Stanley, Old Line Bank and Shasho Consulting P.A. Commercial Real Estate; Community Partner Sponsors of Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, Nancy Hempstead of Occasions Boutique, Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance and SMECO; Contest Sponsors of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Marrick Homes, Precise Systems and Quality Built Homes; Beverage Cart Sponsor of Toni Zanelotti Kruszka Class of 2011; and Food and Beverage Sponsors of Bozick Distributors and Chick-fil-A of La Plata.