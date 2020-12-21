Twin Beach Players will present a trio of holiday-themed plays especially for the holidays.
Three one-act plays — “Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent” by Lavinia Roberts, and “To: Mrs. Claus” and “When Santa Lost His Ho, Ho, Ho,” both by Alexi Alfieri — will be shown as one production.
In “Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent” a blizzard has snowed everybody in, but there’s still work to be done so elves Holly Daze and Mistletoe Merryman decide the North Pole’s annual talent show must go online and Mrs. Claus, pun-loving Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer and Old St. Nick himself join the hosts online to help judge.
Bitterly cold Jack Frost and Snow Queen hack their way into the contest, but even they can’t take the warmth and good spirit out of this friendly competition.
When children have questions about Santa and online searches don’t pan out, they email questions “To: Mrs. Claus,” but she’s in for a surprise when her elf assistant Buddy informs her there’s still much more to do because the North Pole email inbox is flooded with inquiries about everything from Santa’s health to how reindeers fly.
Mrs. Claus resolves to reply to all the children’s messages, but quickly finds that she needs expert elfin advice.
Can Santa lose his holiday spirit? That’s exactly what happens the day before Christmas in “When Santa Lost His Ho, Ho, Ho.” Mrs. Claus is worried and calls in elves and reindeer in an attempt to help Santa out of his funk, but nothing works. Will this be a “Ho, Ho, Ho”-less Christmas?
The plays, which are directed by Sid Curl, are available via streaming on-demand via Showtix through Jan. 1.
Tickets are $20 per family.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.twinbeachplayers.org or www.showtix4u.com.