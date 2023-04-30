No Thyme to Cook will host its Third annual Wine Festival 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
There will be samples of wines, delicious foods, shops featuring wine-related wares and live music.
Every guest will receive an engraved wine glass to commemorate the day.
“We are excited to bring our Wine Fest back to Solomons for a third straight year,” No Thyme To Cook Founder, President and Chef Gwyn Novak said in a news release.
Because a complete culinary experience includes beverages as well as food, she is proud that the wines available during this event will elevate the palette and enhance enjoyment of all cuisines.
“New this year is a Premium Experience, which includes a private tented area with seating, special wine pourings, a charcuterie board, additional tasting tickets, and discounts with select vendors,” Novak said. “It promises to be a great time.”
Because this year’s event coincides with the coronation of King Charles III, Novak expects more than a few glasses will be raised to honor the new monarch.
The festival will feature wines from local vineyards Ambrosia and Port of Leonardtown, together with tastes from France, Italy, California, Argentina, Spain, Japan and more.
Food will be provided by Blue Wind Gourmet food truck, breads and cheeses from Lyon Bakery, plus olive oils and balsamic vinegars from Oakmont Olive Oil Company. In addition,
Live music performers include Kevin Pollack, Cris Mimsy & Friends, and Desperately Seeking Awesome.
Local artisans that will be offering their crafts for sale at this year’s Wine Fest including gins and vodkas from Barr Hill, tasty delights from Jackie’s Sweet Treats, original art from Kathleen Moran Art, cork designs from Muzzy’s Gifts, handcrafted jewelry from Swamp Witch Metals, wine-related housewares from Vine Things, and fused glass creations from Jen Watson.
In addition, a vendor will be making personalized t-shirts and mugs for attendees.
Tickets are $30, which include 10 tasting tickets; $10 for designated drivers and ages 7 to 20 in advance. Ticket prices will increase by $5 at the gate. The event is free to ages 6 and younger.
Premium Experience tickets are $99 and only a limited number will be sold. To control crowd size, guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance and select their entry window: 11 a.m., noon 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m and 4 p.m. and are limited.
The event will be held rain or shine and visitors are invited to bring picnic blankets or chairs to use in designated areas.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.nothymetocook.com/specials-events.
