Troop 777 celebrates promotion of Eagle Scouts

Ten Boy Scouts recently made the transition to Eagle Scout during a Joint Court of Honor held March 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sunderland.
The scouts, six of whom are in high school, all members of Troop 777.
The honorees were Luke Olson, Trenton Wilks, Brendan Johnson, Matthew Chesnut, Nathan Hays, Aaron Ellison, Seth Hilton, Tanner Norman, Isaac Vance and Corbin Hilton.
Dignitaries in attendance for the recognition included Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Del. Mark Fisher R-Calvert) and retired county commissioner Pat Nutter.
Chesnut, a freshman at Northern High School, helped refurbish the 1800s Hampton Plantation Cemetery in Owings. Chesnut’s team dug up and hauled away invasive vegetation and fallen trees, dug up buried grave stones and cleaned and reset them. The team also welded and repaired damaged steel fencing.
Ellison, an eighth-grader at Plum Point Middle School, used donations of school supplies and funds and did more than 60 hours of volunteer work to provide 16 backpacks and 27 stuffed backpacks to Calvert High School students.
Hays, an eighth-grader at Plum Point Middle School, helped repair a boardwalk at the American Chestnut Land Trust by providing taller supports so that rain could flow into a small stream and also added a new section in order to assist hikers.
Hilton, a seventh-grader at Plum Point Middle School, and a group of volunteers constructed a goat shed at Serenity Farms.
Hilton, a freshman at Huntingtown High School, made improvements on a nature trail at Serenity Farms for the Farm Heritage Conservancy. The project involved creating a drainage ditch to prevent erosion and also added pipe drainage to another part of the trail before reinforcing it with gravel.
Johnson, a junior at Huntingtown High School, helped provide food to impoverished children by filling, weighing and sealing bags before preparing them for shipment. The boxes were then sent to Kingdom Investors who used an organization called Convoy of Hope to ship them off to Haiti.
While still living in Ohio, Norman, now a sophomore at Calvert High School, sought monetary and fabric donations and then with a team of volunteers made 103 blankets, far surpassing his original goal of 25. He then donated the blankets to Project Linus.
Olson, an eighth-grader at Plum Point Middle School, has two brothers who have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition which causes their muscles to break down over time. A daily stretching routine is the most effective way to prevent loss of flexibility so Olson and his team built 30 stretch boards, which were then donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and will be donated to families who cannot afford them.
Vance, a senior at Huntingtown High School, and his team painted curbs and fresh lines on the blacktop at the cemetery to help beautify the entrance for the funeral processions at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery.
Wilks, a sophomore at Huntingtown High School, completed his service project at Serenity Farms by clearing trash from a ravine next to a trail.